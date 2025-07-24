Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Spain’s Vueling Denies Antisemitism Allegations

2025-07-24 08:34:38
(MENAFN) Spanish carrier Vueling issued a firm denial on Thursday in response to accusations of antisemitism, following the removal of a group of French Jewish students and their teacher from a flight departing Valencia for Paris.

Approximately 50 Jewish youths, accompanied by their 21-year-old summer camp director, were taken off the plane on Wednesday, according to reports from Israeli media outlets.

In an official statement, Vueling attributed the decision to what it described as extremely disruptive conduct by the teenagers, asserting that their actions compromised flight safety.

The airline detailed that the group interfered with emergency equipment, disrupted the required safety briefing, and repeatedly failed to comply with cabin crew instructions.

"Despite several warnings, the inappropriate conduct persisted, which forced the immediate activation of established safety protocols," the company stated. It noted that the crew then requested assistance from Spanish authorities, acting with "complete professionalism and in accordance with Vueling procedures."

Law enforcement officers escorted the group off the plane, with Vueling emphasizing that the move was made "to prioritize the safety of the other passengers."

According to the airline, once in the terminal, several individuals within the group continued to act aggressively, and one person was detained after displaying "violent behavior" toward police.

However, contrasting reports on social media and in news outlets suggested the removal stemmed from the students—aged between 10 and 15—singing Hebrew songs onboard.

Israeli Minister for Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism, Amichai Chikli, supported these claims, denouncing the incident as antisemitic and alleging the camp director was arrested.

“The Vueling airline crew said that Israel is a terrorist state,” he stated, blaming the episode on “Hamas’s campaign of lies.”

In response, Vueling reiterated its stance: "We categorically deny any claims linking the crew’s decision to the religious expression of the passengers involved, which we fully respect." The airline added, “At Vueling, we categorically reject any form of discrimination without exception.”

