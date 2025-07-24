403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Spain’s Vueling Denies Antisemitism Allegations
(MENAFN) Spanish carrier Vueling issued a firm denial on Thursday in response to accusations of antisemitism, following the removal of a group of French Jewish students and their teacher from a flight departing Valencia for Paris.
Approximately 50 Jewish youths, accompanied by their 21-year-old summer camp director, were taken off the plane on Wednesday, according to reports from Israeli media outlets.
In an official statement, Vueling attributed the decision to what it described as extremely disruptive conduct by the teenagers, asserting that their actions compromised flight safety.
The airline detailed that the group interfered with emergency equipment, disrupted the required safety briefing, and repeatedly failed to comply with cabin crew instructions.
"Despite several warnings, the inappropriate conduct persisted, which forced the immediate activation of established safety protocols," the company stated. It noted that the crew then requested assistance from Spanish authorities, acting with "complete professionalism and in accordance with Vueling procedures."
Law enforcement officers escorted the group off the plane, with Vueling emphasizing that the move was made "to prioritize the safety of the other passengers."
According to the airline, once in the terminal, several individuals within the group continued to act aggressively, and one person was detained after displaying "violent behavior" toward police.
However, contrasting reports on social media and in news outlets suggested the removal stemmed from the students—aged between 10 and 15—singing Hebrew songs onboard.
Israeli Minister for Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism, Amichai Chikli, supported these claims, denouncing the incident as antisemitic and alleging the camp director was arrested.
“The Vueling airline crew said that Israel is a terrorist state,” he stated, blaming the episode on “Hamas’s campaign of lies.”
In response, Vueling reiterated its stance: "We categorically deny any claims linking the crew’s decision to the religious expression of the passengers involved, which we fully respect." The airline added, “At Vueling, we categorically reject any form of discrimination without exception.”
Approximately 50 Jewish youths, accompanied by their 21-year-old summer camp director, were taken off the plane on Wednesday, according to reports from Israeli media outlets.
In an official statement, Vueling attributed the decision to what it described as extremely disruptive conduct by the teenagers, asserting that their actions compromised flight safety.
The airline detailed that the group interfered with emergency equipment, disrupted the required safety briefing, and repeatedly failed to comply with cabin crew instructions.
"Despite several warnings, the inappropriate conduct persisted, which forced the immediate activation of established safety protocols," the company stated. It noted that the crew then requested assistance from Spanish authorities, acting with "complete professionalism and in accordance with Vueling procedures."
Law enforcement officers escorted the group off the plane, with Vueling emphasizing that the move was made "to prioritize the safety of the other passengers."
According to the airline, once in the terminal, several individuals within the group continued to act aggressively, and one person was detained after displaying "violent behavior" toward police.
However, contrasting reports on social media and in news outlets suggested the removal stemmed from the students—aged between 10 and 15—singing Hebrew songs onboard.
Israeli Minister for Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism, Amichai Chikli, supported these claims, denouncing the incident as antisemitic and alleging the camp director was arrested.
“The Vueling airline crew said that Israel is a terrorist state,” he stated, blaming the episode on “Hamas’s campaign of lies.”
In response, Vueling reiterated its stance: "We categorically deny any claims linking the crew’s decision to the religious expression of the passengers involved, which we fully respect." The airline added, “At Vueling, we categorically reject any form of discrimination without exception.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
- Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token
- XXKK Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture To Enhance Asset Protection And Compliance Measures
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
CommentsNo comment