Blasts Rock Syria Arms Depot, Claiming Five Lives
(MENAFN) A series of powerful explosions tore through an arms depot in northern Syria’s Idlib province on Thursday, leaving at least five people dead and injuring 63 others, local sources confirmed.
The incident unfolded in the town of Kafriya, situated in the rural northern outskirts of Idlib, where approximately 15 blasts erupted in quick succession at a storage site containing weapons and ammunition. The cause of the explosions remains unknown, and investigations are ongoing, officials said.
Health officials reported that the wounded were rushed to nearby medical facilities for urgent treatment. The extent of the injuries has not yet been disclosed.
In addition to the casualties, the explosions inflicted significant structural damage to surrounding buildings, raising concerns over the safety of residents in the densely populated area.
Authorities have yet to issue an official statement on who owned or operated the depot, or whether any militant or military groups were involved.
