INSIDE THE CUSTOM HAIR CARE BOOM: INSIGHTS FROM ESALON's HAIR CARE EXPERTS

Personalized Hair Care is Making Waves in the Beauty Industry-But Is Custom Hair Care Really Worth It? eSalon's Hair Care Experts Share Their Thoughts.

EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As the beauty industry increasingly shifts toward personalization, custom hair care is emerging as a major trend. With countless products on the market claiming to deliver salon-quality results, consumers are beginning to ask: Is a customized approach truly more effective?According to Crystella Lopez, a licensed stylist and Lead Colorist at eSalon , the answer is yes-and she has the expertise to back it up.“After years of working in top salons and really listening to my clients, I've come to understand how common certain hair challenges are-but also how personal they can be,” Lopez says.“Two people might both struggle with frizzy curls, for example, but what their hair needs can be totally different depending on their curl pattern, hair history, and even lifestyle. There's a lot that goes into getting it right.”In a recent blog post from eSalon , Lopez explains why custom hair care is more than just a passing trend. She emphasizes that personalization helps eliminate the guesswork in choosing the right routine, a major contrast to off-the-shelf products that rarely account for individual needs, such as texture, color treatment history, or environmental factors.eSalon's process begins with a detailed questionnaire, which is reviewed by licensed professionals who then formulate a tailored set of products, including shampoo, conditioner, leave-in treatments, and masks. Each blend is created with specific goals in mind-whether that's boosting moisture, enhancing color longevity, or reducing frizz.“Store-bought products can offer great benefits,” Lopez says,“but they often lack the nuance needed to truly support unique hair types and lifestyles. With custom care, every decision is informed by real data and real professionals.”To read the full article and learn how eSalon's custom hair care routines are working for clients across the globe, visit the eSalon Blog.And for all things eSalon, please follow @eSalon on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Pinterest, and YouTube.###About eSalonLed by a team of licensed stylists, eSalon has everything you need to upgrade your at-home salon-including award-winning hair color, custom hair care, custom hair growth products, and salon-grade essentials. Every order is hand-packed in its Los Angeles and London production facilities with over 350k unique color combinations created and over 13 million orders shipped globally to date.Press Contact:...

