Legacy Gold Receives Drilling Permits For Baner Gold Property In Central Idaho's Historic Orogrande Mining District

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2025) -(TSXV: LEGY) (the "" or "") announces that permits and approvals have been received from the US Forest Service for drilling on the Baner gold property located in Idaho County, Idaho, USA (the ""). The Baner Gold Property and immediate area sits within the Orogrande Mining District that hosts numerous gold deposits and gold mines along geologic structures that have hosted gold production since Idaho's first gold rush in the late 1800's.

"We are pleased with the relationships Legacy Gold has built with the US Forest Service and other regulatory personnel during the permitting and approvals process, and with the support of our option partner Champion Electric Metals," said Brian Hinchcliffe, Legacy Gold CEO. "Legacy Gold was launched late last year and it's always more favorable to be drilling for gold in synch with the markets and thus is looking forward to these next months."

"Given the new Land Management Plan being implemented by the US Forest Service in the area, we took the opportunity to carry out a prospecting and surface sampling program and are very pleased with these results, which found 20 historic mine shafts and adits and returned some high-grade assays at both historic mining sites as well as new under-explored areas," said Mike Sutton, VP, Exploration of the Company. "We are concentrating now on finalizing the selection of drilling methods, drilling contracts and final drill plans." See the Company's January 20, 2025, press release.

Following the acquisition of an option to acquire the Baner Gold Property from Champion Electric Metals Inc. last year, Legacy Gold submitted applications for the various permits required to drill the 3,818 acre (1,545 hectare) Baner Gold Property with the US Forest Service. The Company's applications were amongst the first to be reviewed and approved under the new Land Management Plan the US Forest Service has adopted for the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests. Champion Electric Metals had previously carried out two drilling programs on the Baner Gold Property and since submitting its permitting applications, Legacy Gold has:



Delineated and organized the pads and sites that drilling will take place from.

Continued organizing and studying the historic core from previous drill campaigns for marker horizons/structures.

Carried out comprehensive soil sampling grids across the entire Baner Gold Property. Organized historical data for better geo-referencing of previous drilling and assays in order to define the mineralization on the Baner Gold Property within a 3D geological model.

Review by Qualified Person

Mr. Mike Sutton, P.Geo., Director and VP of Exploration of the Company, is the Qualified Person, as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, who reviewed and approved scientific and technical disclosure in this press release. The Qualified Person has not reviewed the mineral tenure, nor independently verified the legal status and ownership of the Baner Gold Property or any underlying property agreements.

About Legacy Gold Mines Ltd.

The Company is a Canadian based gold exploration and development company that is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LEGY". The Company holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in and to the mineral claims comprising the Baner Gold Property located in Idaho County, Idaho, USA.

Additional information about the Company and the Baner Gold Property is available on SEDAR+ at under the Company's profile, including a technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Baner Project, Idaho County, Idaho, USA", dated effective August 1, 2024, prepared by Steven A. Osterberg, Ph.D., P.G. (the " Technical Report ").

