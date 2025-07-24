Russia Respects Direct Dialogue Between Azerbaijan And Armenia Without Mediation
The Russian Foreign Ministry has expressed its respect for the decision by Azerbaijan and Armenia to engage in direct dialogue without Moscow's mediation.
Azernews reports that this statement was made by Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova.
“We respect this choice,” she said.“As before, we remain ready to support the peace process - whether through consultations or by offering a platform for signing an agreement.”
It should be noted that the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia met on July 10, 2025, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, where they discussed various aspects of the Azerbaijan–Armenia interstate normalization agenda.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
CommentsNo comment