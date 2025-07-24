403
Injaz, IRC Host Startup Event To Empower Young Entrepreneurs
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, July 24 (Petra) – Injaz's mySTARTUP business incubator held an entrepreneurship event that brought together a group of startups to present their ideas and projects to a wide audience.
The event, held in strategic partnership with the International Rescue Committee (IRC), aimed to support entrepreneurs, foster startup growth, and connect them with key players in Jordan's entrepreneurship ecosystem.
According to a statement issued by the IRC on Thursday, 15 startups participated in the event, with founders pitching their entrepreneurial ideas live before specialized panels comprising experts, mentors, and startup veterans. These presentations aimed to assess the ideas, offer professional feedback, and pave the way for development and support opportunities.
The event also featured seven emerging entrepreneurs who pitched their projects to a gathering of investors and ecosystem partners, allowing them to test their ideas in a dynamic, real-world setting.
A startup exhibition accompanied the event, enabling several projects to showcase their products and services to attendees. The exhibition highlighted innovative solutions, facilitated future networking and collaboration opportunities, and drew the attention of media outlets and funding bodies.
This initiative is part of ongoing collaboration between Injaz and the IRC to empower young entrepreneurs and enhance Jordan's innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem by offering practical platforms that help startups gain visibility and access market opportunities.
