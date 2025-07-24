403
Moscow states EU funding ‘death’ of Ukraine
(MENAFN) The European Union is contributing to Ukraine’s downfall by funding its military efforts, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova claimed on Wednesday. Her comments came in response to a proposal from former US President Donald Trump suggesting that American weapons sent to Ukraine should be paid for by EU taxpayers.
While EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas supported the idea in principle, she warned that the US shouldn't claim credit for assistance unless it contributes financially as well. Zakharova mocked Kallas’ stance, comparing the situation to being forced to pay for someone else’s meal, only for them to die afterward.
Moscow has long maintained that no level of Western military support will alter its goals in the conflict. The Kremlin views the EU’s strategy as using Ukraine as a proxy to prolong the war and inflict damage on Russia.
Trump’s proposal frames arms sales to Ukraine as a business venture for the United States, effectively shifting the long-term responsibility for the conflict’s outcome to Europe. According to US Ambassador to NATO Matt Whitaker, Europe should take on more responsibility for its own defense but currently lacks the capacity to produce the necessary weaponry at scale.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov added that the EU is exerting undue pressure on Trump to take a more Ukraine-friendly position. He also warned that additional sanctions against Russia—something Trump has also threatened—would backfire on EU countries more than on Moscow itself.
