Plane Crash Claims Life of Argentine Mayor
(MENAFN) Jorge Grazziano, mayor of the central Argentine town of Reducción in Córdoba province, died Tuesday in a plane crash, according to provincial officials.
The small aircraft went down in an open field between Villa Mercedes and Justo Daract, located in the province of San Luis—roughly 700 kilometers northwest of Buenos Aires.
Córdoba Governor Martín Llaryora offered his sympathies, stating, "heartfelt condolences to the family and friends" of Grazziano.
"I also extend my warmest greetings to his entire community, the one for which Jorge worked with tireless commitment and dedication. He will be remembered for his dedication to public service, for his constant drive for the development of Reduccion, and for his firm commitment to the progress of the south of the province," Llaryora added.
Emergency crews, including Civil Defense, local firefighters, and provincial police, quickly responded to the scene. Authorities secured the crash area to allow for a safe and thorough investigation.
A federal court has assumed control of the case to determine the cause of the accident.
