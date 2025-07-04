Trend News Agency's ECO Analysis Gains Regional Media Attention

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

“Trend's Coverage in the Spotlight of Regional Media: Central Asia and the ECO Strategy” - an article recently shared in the media - highlights the growing attention given to Trend News Agency's analytical materials on cooperation between Central Asian countries and the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Azernews reports.

Analytical materials prepared by Trend News Agency on cooperation between Central Asian countries and the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) have drawn considerable attention across the regional media landscape.

Ahead of the 17th ECO Summit, set to take place in the city of Khankendi, Trend's publications have been widely cited by major media outlets across the region.

Uzbekistan, one of Central Asia's key players, features prominently in Trend's analysis. As the leading Uzbek news outlet Daryo notes, citing Trend, the country's economic role within the ECO“is growing significantly, making waves and attracting attention.”

“Uzbekistan is one of the fastest-growing economies in Central Asia, with a population of over 37 million. By the end of 2024, trade with ECO member states is expected to reach $12 billion... Strengthening transport connectivity has become a strategic priority for Uzbekistan, which sits at a key crossroads linking Central and South Asia, the Caucasus, and the Middle East. This geographic advantage boosts the country's position as a vital transit and logistics hub,” the outlet quotes Trend as saying.

Kazakhstani media have also actively engaged with Trend's reporting. The country's leading international news agency, Kazinform, citing Trend, highlights Astana's contributions to ECO's institutional development. According to the materials, Kazakhstan's current ECO chairmanship - the second in its history - signals the country's commitment to playing a leading role in regional integration.

“At the center of attention are concrete steps to modernize transport infrastructure and eliminate bottlenecks along the Trans-Caspian route and the North–South corridor. Kazakhstan is pushing ahead with digital customs solutions, port modernization, and the creation of a unified transit space. By 2027, transit along the TITR is expected to more than double - from 4.5 to 10 million tons,” Kazinform reports, citing Trend.

The Turkish newspaper Yeni Şafak also refers to Trend's analysis, emphasizing the symbolic importance of holding the summit in Khankendi, which it describes as a space for new dialogue and opportunity.

“Uzbekistan has already outlined its key priorities - from green energy development to trade digitalization. Meanwhile, Kazakhstan, as the current chair of ECO, is actively shaping the strategic framework for cooperation... Kazakhstan is building a new model for regional engagement,” the article notes. The country's initiatives - including the creation of the ECO Transport Council and efforts to expand cross-border production chains - are seen as key drivers of sustainable growth and regional economic integration, Yeni Şafak writes, citing Trend.

The strong response to Trend's materials from respected media outlets across the region reflects the agency's growing influence and the trust placed in its analysis. As regional cooperation gains momentum, Trend's reporting continues to serve as an important resource for understanding the political and economic dynamics shaping the ECO space.