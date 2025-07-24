REVOLUTION COOKING SELECTED BY TM:RW FOR FIRST-OF-ITS KIND RETAIL DESTINATION

The brand will showcase its award-winning smart toasters and upcoming innovation, the MacrowaveTM Oven, at New York City's newest immersive retail experience

NEW YORK, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolution Cooking, (Revcook ), creator of the world's first touch screen smart toaster powered by InstaGLO® technology, has been selected to display, demonstrate, market and sell its innovative appliances in tm:rw - a next-generation, multi-brand retail experience opening in Times Square on July 29 at 12:00 PM EST.

Located in the historic Candler Building, tm:rw spans 20,000 square feet across three levels and serves as a fully immersive retail destination. The concept brings together disruptive products and category-defining brands across lifestyle, home, tech, automotive, beauty, and wellness, including Revolution Cooking, whose next generation cooking appliances will be featured on the store's mezzanine level.

Revolution Cooking will showcase the R180 Connect PlusTM Smart Toaster that elevates the toasting experience with unmatched speed, quality and taste, while also featuring real-time weather, plus a personalized digital photo frame when idle. In addition, tm:rw guests will experience the Toastie PressTM that makes grilled cheese, quesadillas, paninis and other hot sandwiches in any toaster.

Visitors will get a sneak peek at the Revolution MacrowaveTM Oven, the world's first and only countertop oven that combines an air fryer, rotisserie, toaster, baking and microwave to cook and crisp foods fast, with zero preheating. No other oven can bake and microwave simultaneously, quickly and deliciously cooking and reheating faster than any other oven and far better than any microwave. In fact, the Macrowave makes air fryers and toaster ovens unnecessary and makes microwaves obsolete. At the tm:rw store, visitors will see how the Macrowave cooks everything from frozen pizza to a steak and cheese sandwich, crispy vegetables, brownies and even a rotisserie chicken faster and better than any oven.

"This is a retail concept that aligns perfectly with how we see the future of product discovery," said Tom Klaff, CEO of Revolution Cooking. "tm:rw gives us a unique opportunity to showcase our patented InstaGLO® technology inside our innovative appliances that solve real consumer problems, demonstrate remarkable performance and elevate the cooking and toasting experience for an appreciative audience. We're thrilled to be a part of it."

"We're excited to welcome Revolution Cooking to tm:rw," said Rory McCloskey, Director of Business Development at tm:rw. "Their approach to reimagining everyday appliances through their cutting-edge InstaGLO® technology fits perfectly with our vision to feature forward-thinking brands creating meaningful impact in their industry."

The tm:rw store officially opens to the public on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, 12:00 PM EST, at 220 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036, in the heart of Times Square.

For more about Revolution Cooking and its portfolio of products, visit revcook . For a list of store hours, ticketed experiences, and upcoming launches, visit seeyoutmrw .

About Revolution Cooking

Revolution Cooking liberates today's consumer from yesterday's technology with our patented InstaGLO® Rapid Heating System, powering our brand of high-performance, beautifully designed cooking appliances that deliver versatility and joy to our consumers. InstaGLO® reaches full heat in seconds, toasts and cooks faster, retains more moisture and flavor, and consumes less energy than the 100+ year-old technology found in nearly all electric toasters and ovens today. Revolution Toasters and accessories are widely available at Williams-Sonoma, Crate & Barrel, Best Buy, Macy's and Amazon, as well as many other fine retailers. Visit revcook for more information.

About tm:rw

tm:rw exists as a destination for the extraordinary-where design, innovation, and well-being shape the future. It's a platform for creators to break boundaries and for people to step into the next era of innovation-discovering, experiencing, and shaping what's possible. This is tm:rw. Where the next is now. For more information, please visit seeyoutmrw .

