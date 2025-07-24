Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Plane Crash in Russia Leaves No Survivors

2025-07-24 07:12:51
(MENAFN) All individuals on board a Russian commercial aircraft that vanished from radar during its journey on Thursday in the Amur region of the country’s Far East have been confirmed dead, according to authorities.

Officials have verified that the plane crashed.

The Emergency Situations Ministry announced on Telegram that debris from the Antonov An-24 had been found.

A helicopter operated by the Federal Air Transport Agency identified the smoldering remains of the aircraft during a search mission. Initial reports indicated that the aircraft carried 43 passengers, including five minors, along with six crew members.

"Rescuers are heading to the scene," the official communication stated, noting that a support hotline had been set up in the area, which shares a border with China’s northeastern Heilongjiang province.

Amur regional head, Vasily Orlov, stated that the aircraft had departed from Blagoveshchensk—the region’s capital—and was en route to Tynda when contact was lost.

A national news organization, reported—citing the Amur Center for Civil Defense and Fire Safety’s press office—that the aircraft wreckage was located on a mountain slope approximately 16 kilometers (10 miles) from Tynda.

"According to preliminary information, everyone died," the news outlet relayed, quoting emergency personnel and highlighting that access to the crash location was challenging due to the terrain.

