Qatar, Nine Countries, Arab League, OIC Condemn Knesset's Approval Of Bill To Impose Israeli Sovereignty Over Occupied West Bank

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Republic of Indonesia, the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the State of Palestine, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Republic of Turkiye, the United Arab Emirates, the Arab League, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation condemn, in the strongest terms, the Israeli Knesset's approval of the declaration calling for imposing the so-called "Israeli sovereignty" over the occupied West Bank.

They consider the move a flagrant and unacceptable violation of international law and a flagrant violation of relevant Security Council resolutions, most notably resolutions 242 (1967), 338 (1973), and 2334 (2016), which all affirm the invalidity of all measures and decisions aimed at legitimizing the occupation, including settlement activities in the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967.

The mentioned parties reiterate that Israel has no sovereignty over the occupied Palestinian territory and affirm that this unilateral Israeli action has no legal effect and cannot change the legal status of the occupied Palestinian territory, particularly East Jerusalem, which remains an integral part of that territory.

They also emphasize that such Israeli measures will only fuel the growing tension in the region, exacerbated by the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and the resulting humanitarian catastrophe.

These parties call on the international community, including the Security Council and all concerned parties, to assume their legal and moral responsibilities and take urgent action to halt illegal Israeli policies aimed at imposing a 'fait accompli' by force, undermining the chances of achieving a just and lasting peace, and eliminating the prospects for a two-state solution.

The parties also renew their commitment to the two-state solution based on international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative, and the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967, lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital.