Sony INZONE and Fnatic Team Up for an Immersive Fan Experience at the 2025 Esports World Cup
(MENAFN- Atteline) * Saudi Arabia’s gaming market surpassed 7.88 billion SAR in 2024, highlighting the region’s status as one of the world’s fastest-growing gaming hubs
* Fnatic Meet & Greet events were held at the Esports World Cup and in-store at Sony World, Granada Mall, Riyadh
* Fans can experience INZONE x Fnatic co-branded gear first-hand, including the INZONE H5/H9 wireless headset, and INZONE M10S gaming monitor
(Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 24 July 2025) – Sony Middle East and Africa collaborated with Fnatic, one of the world’s leading esports organisations, to deliver an immersive, fan-first experience at the 2025 Esports World Cup in Riyadh.
With Saudi Arabia''s gaming market surpassing 7.88 billion SAR1 in 2024 and esports alone generating over SAR 83.28 million2, this event further elevated the region''s gaming boom. 3From 8–13 July 2025, fans visited the INZONE x Fnatic booth at the Content Creator Park to meet their players￼ including Jake ‘Boaster’ Howlett, Austin ‘Crashies’ Roberts, Kajetan ‘￼ Haremski, Timofey ‘Chronicle’ Khromov, and Emir Ali ‘Alfajer’ Beder. Visitors also tried cutting-edge gaming gear while being part of this rapidly expanding global phenomenon.
The Sony INZONE booth offered fans an exclusive meet-and-greet opportunity with Fnatic’s team, alongside exciting giveaways and interactive gaming zones.
Beyond this, gaming enthusiasts had the chance to experience the INZONE range, including the newly launched INZONE M10S gaming monitor along with the INZONE H5 and INZONE H9 wireless headset, all developed in close collaboration with Fnatic’s pro players. These products are built for competitive performance, designed to deliver next-level audio and visual fidelity for both casual and elite gamers. The Fnatic team currently uses these peripherals in training and competition.
Product Highlights
* INZONE M10S gaming monitor – tailored for low-latency, fast refresh gameplay, enhanced picture settings preferred by pros.
* INZONE H5/H9 wireless headsets – feature immersive 360° spatial audio and up to 32‑hour battery life, ideal for long competitive sessions.
The activation showcases Fnatic and Sony INZONE’s ongoing commitment to delivering premium experiences for the gaming community across the region. Following the announcement of a multi-year global partnership in June 20234, combining Fnatic’s elite esports heritage with Sony’s innovation in high-performance gaming technology.
Jobin Joejoe, Managing Director, Sony Middle East and Africa said: “With more than 33 million gamers across the GCC, and nearly 62% of the total gaming population in Saudi Arabia. This experience taps into a deeply passionate and fast‑growing audience, creating this memorable experience allows fans to engage with the Fnatic Team in a real gaming environment”
Sam Mathews, Founder & CEO, Fnatic added: “We’ve always believed in being right where our fans are, and this partnership with Sony INZONE is all about creating special moments that bring us closer together. We’re proud to be here in Riyadh, connecting with our fans in t .”
In addition to the booth at the Esports World Cup, fans in Riyadh also had the chance for an exclusive meet and greet with the Fnatic Valorant Team at Sony World, Granada Mall, Riyadh, on July 10th. This in-store experience allowed fans to test the Inzone range and meet their favourite players all while exchanging tips and tricks with their fellow players.
The collaboration took place alongside Fnatic’s participation in the Valorant tournament, part of the Esports World Cup’s debut of Riot Games’ flagship tactical shooter, where 16 top teams battled live on a Local Area Network (LAN) in front of fans for a SAR 4.69 million prize pool.
-ENDS-
About Sony Middle East and Africa:
Sony Middle East and Africa FZE is a 100% subsidiary of Sony Corporation and is the regional headquarters for the Middle East and Africa regions. The company is engaged in the business of Sony Consumer Electronics, Mobile Electronics (Car Audio), broadcasting and professional products and Computer Entertainment (PlayStation) products in more than 40 countries in the region.
Apart from stock operations in the Jebel Ali Free Zone Establishment in Dubai, Sony Middle East and Africa leads execution of various logistics, sales, marketing, advertising and customer services activities through its business partners. 353 accredited third-party service centres reinforce Sony’s presence in key markets in the region.
About Sony Corporation
Sony Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation and is responsible for the Entertainment, Technology & Services (ET&S) business. With the mission to “create the future of entertainment through the power of technology together with creators,” we aim to continue to deliver Kando* to people around the world. For more information, visit:
*Kando is a Japanese word that roughly translates to the sense of awe and emotion you feel when experiencing something beautiful and amazing for the first time.
