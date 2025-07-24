Saurabh Sachdeva Reveals 'Maalik' Director Was Once His Student
Saurabh, who is also an acting coach, revealed that Pulkit started off as an actor, and later got into direction.
Also speaking about the director of the film, Pulkit, he said,“Pulkit was my student, a long time ago. Pulkit started as an actor, and I still remember, I used to live in Malad, and he came to my house one day while I was working with a few other actors. He said, 'I don't know what I want to do'. He was very unsure about his life and everything else. I said, 'Take my camera, go to the park downstairs, and ask people why they come to the park. Go and record them'”.
“He took the camera and started recording. That was the seed of his desire to become a director. And he did become one. He made his first short film and casted me in it was a very beautiful film. Then he made another film, Maroon, and casted me again. Now this is going to be his first theatrical release. He told me, 'This film is for you'. I said, 'Alright, make it'. So, we started working”, he added.
He also spoke about his experience of working with Rajkumar Rao, and called him a“very open actor”. He shared that they were respecting each other's space as actors.
He said,“We were allowing each other to be into each other's space. I could get into his space easily; he could get into my space easily. There were no inhibitions, and there is a respect for the craft of each other. And yeah, long back his wife Patralekhaa was also my student, long, long back when I was with Mr. Barry sir, and that is the time she was my student”.
Meanwhile, Saurabh will be next seen in 'Dhadak 2'.
