Parliament Condemns Israeli Knesset Vote On West Bank Sovereignty

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 24 (Petra) – Parliamentary blocs have strongly condemned the Israeli Knesset's vote in favor of a statement supporting the imposition of Israeli sovereignty over the occupied West Bank and the Palestinian Jordan Valley, alongside the application of Israeli laws to these areas.In a statement Thursday, the Lower House of Parliment's Foreign Affairs Committee asserted its categorical rejection of Israeli occupation practices.The committee specifically cited the excessive use of force against Palestinians, imposition of daily life restrictions, expansion of settlements, and attempts to control their fate as systematic efforts to facilitate their displacement from their lands.The committee underscored that these Israeli policies constitute a flagrant violation of international legitimacy resolutions, notably UN Security Council Resolution 2334, which demands an end to all Israeli settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territories.It also pointed to violations of the Fourth Geneva Convention and UN General Assembly resolutions, warning that such actions undermine prospects for a Palestinian state, threaten the two-state solution, and pose an escalating risk to international peace and security.The committee reaffirmed its support for the Jordanian position, led by His Majesty King Abdullah II, in confronting continuous Israeli violations, defending the rights of the Palestinian people, and protecting Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, emphasizing the imperative for Israel to adhere to international laws and covenants.Separately, the Azm Parliamentary Bloc denounced the Israeli Knesset's decision as a provocative step aimed at solidifying annexation and dominance. The bloc stressed that this act underscores the continuation of the Zionist entity's defiance of international will and its imposition of a fait accompli by force.The bloc affirmed that the West Bank and all historical Palestinian territories "from the river to the sea" are occupied lands, asserting the illegitimacy of any Zionist presence on them. It emphasized that "all measures aimed at annexing them or altering their features are null and void, and will never grant the occupation a right it will never possess."The bloc commended Jordan's steadfast stance supporting Palestinian rights, led by His Majesty King Abdullah II, as expressed in various regional and international forums in defense of Jerusalem and its Islamic and Christian holy sites, and in rejection of all attempts to Judaize or liquidate the Palestinian cause.The Mithaq National Party Parliamentary Bloc likewise deemed the Knesset's endorsement of Israeli sovereignty over the occupied West Bank and Jordan Valley as a null decision and a blatant provocation to the sentiments of the Arab and Islamic nations.They characterized it as a clear violation of international laws, covenants, and UN resolutions. The bloc's statement underscored that this dangerous move falls within the occupation's continuous attempts to legitimize its settlement project and impose a fait accompli by force.It highlighted that this contradicts the International Court of Justice's ruling on July 19, 2024, which unequivocally affirmed the illegality of the Israeli occupation in the Palestinian territories and demanded its immediate end.The bloc's statement warned that international silence regarding the occupation's expansionist policies encourages the Israeli government to persist in its aggressive agenda, destroying all prospects for a just and comprehensive peace in the region and exposing it to further escalation, violence, and instability.The bloc reiterated Jordan's firm stance, under His Majesty King Abdullah II's leadership, on the two-state solution and the Palestinian people's right to establish their independent state on their national soil with Jerusalem as its capital.In a separate statement today, the Taqaddom Party Parliamentary Bloc declared the Knesset's decision null and illegitimate, asserting it will not alter the identity of Palestinian land.The bloc viewed the vote as a challenge to international laws and resolutions, a continuation of Israeli violations in the occupied West Bank, and a dangerous escalation that infringes upon the rights of the Palestinian people, undermining peace prospects and the two-state solution.The bloc affirmed Jordan's unwavering position, led by His Majesty King Abdullah II, concerning the Palestinian cause and the legitimate right of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state on their national soil with Jerusalem as its capital.The Taqaddom Bloc called upon the international community to assume its responsibilities regarding events in the occupied territories and the occupation's reckless policies against the unarmed Palestinian people.