Jordan, Arab, Islamic States Condemn Israeli Knesset West Bank Vote

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 24 (Petra) – Jordan, Bahrain, Egypt, Indonesia, Nigeria, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the League of Arab States, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Thursday condemned an Israeli Knesset vote endorsing a declaration to impose "Israeli sovereignty" over the occupied West Bank.The group described the Knesset's action as a blatant violation of international law and a clear breach of relevant UN Security Council Resolutions, including 242 (1967), 338 (1973), and 2334 (2016).These resolutions, they stated, affirm the invalidity of all measures and decisions aimed at legitimizing the occupation, including settlement activities in the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967.The signatory nations and organizations reiterated that Israel holds no sovereignty over the Occupied Palestinian Territory. They underscored that this unilateral Israeli move has no legal effect and cannot alter the legal status of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, which remains an integral part.Such Israeli policies, they warned, escalate regional tensions, already heightened by Israel's military actions in the Gaza Strip and the resulting humanitarian crisis.The parties called upon the international community, including the Security Council, to fulfill their legal and moral responsibilities. They urged urgent action to halt Israel's illegal policies, which aim to impose a fait accompli by force, thereby jeopardizing the prospects for a just and lasting peace and the two-state solution.They reaffirmed their commitment to the two-state solution, based on international legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative, envisioning an independent, sovereign Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital.