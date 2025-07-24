Cloud OSS BSS Market Is Expected To Develop At A CAGR Of 11.3% From 2021-2031

Cloud OSS BSS Market

Rise in cloud adoption across various industry verticals and surge in 5G adoption drive the growth of the global cloud OSS BSS market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report, the global cloud OSS BSS market generated $24.0 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $68.5 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 11.3% from 2022 to 2031.Cloud-native OSS and BSS built on microservices enable agile, personalized customer experiences, boosting retention and revenue. BSS includes order capture, CRM, and billing, while OSS handles order management, network inventory, and operations. Delivered as SaaS, cloud-based OSS offers cost-effective flexibility for small to mid-sized CSPs.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 286 Pages) at:Rise in cloud adoption across various industry verticals and surge in 5G adoption drive the growth of the global cloud OSS BSS market. In addition, the demand for convergent billing systems supplements the growth. However, lack of technical proficiency to carry out implementation of cloud-native OSS BSS solutions restrains the market growth. On the other hand, increase in implementation of cloud technologies to transform the telecom industry presents new opportunities in the coming years.Covid-19 Scenario1. Organizations adopted "work from home" or remote working culture due to lockdown restrictions put by governments of many countries. This led to adoption of cloud OSS BSS, which, in turn, raised investments and reliance on OSS BSS services and solutions.2. In addition, the demand from various industry verticals such as IT & telecom, BFSI, retail, and others increased considerably to avail benefits of integrating different service charges into a single invoice. This consolidated the demand for convergent billing tools and cloud-native OSS BSS solutions.Based on component, the solution segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global cloud OSS BSS market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to assistance to organizations in forecasting the conditions, calculating the output, managing market transactions, and ensuring compliance with regional, state, and national regulations. However, the service segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 12.4% from 2022 to 2031, owing to effective functioning of network services along with management of customer services, business operations, and platforms throughout the process.For Purchase Enquiry:Based on industry vertical, the IT and Telecom segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global cloud OSS BSS market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to the efficiency provided by OSS BSS in product management, business operations, revenue management, customer management, and IT in telecom services. However, the retail and e-commerce segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 14.5% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to its ability to simplify the systems and deliver personalized customer experience. Moreover, retail-as-a-service (RaaS) integrates various verticals such as inventory and order processing to enhance the capabilities of restocking.Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the global cloud OSS BSS industry, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031. This is owing to rise in adoption of cloud OSS BSS solutions across end-user industries such as media & entertainment, retail, and financial sectors in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in demand for cloud OSS BSS solutions in the BFSI sector for enhancing customer experience and capitalize on new avenues of growth.Leading Market Players:Amdocs LimitedTelefonaktiebolaget LM EricssonHuawei Technologies Co., Ltd.Hewlett Packard Enterprise CompanyIBM CorporationNetcrackerNokia CorporationOptiva, Inc.Oracle CorporationZTE CorporationBuy Now & Get Exclusive Report at:Other Trending Reports:1. Road Safety Market2. IoT in Retail Market3. Zero Trust Security MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view of providing business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, on Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients' requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: + 1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285...

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ 1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.