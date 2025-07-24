Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Egypt Releases 1,056 Inmates in Presidential Pardon

(MENAFN) Egypt’s Interior Ministry announced on Wednesday the release of 1,056 prisoners as part of a presidential pardon. This measure follows President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s directive to reduce the sentences of certain convicts eligible for amnesty, timed to coincide with the anniversary of the July 23, 1952 revolution that ended the monarchy.

The ministry explained that specialized review committees were established nationwide to assess inmates’ cases and determine eligibility for the pardon.

After thorough evaluations, the committees identified 1,056 prisoners qualified for early release, though the ministry did not specify the exact criteria used for selection.

While the total prison population in Egypt was not disclosed, presidential pardons remain a routine practice in the country.

