Mozambican FM declares all what has been stolen from Africa must be returned
(MENAFN) Mozambican Foreign Minister Maria Manuela Lucas emphasized on Tuesday that Africa must reclaim everything taken by Western colonial powers—not only cultural artifacts but also its dignity, independence, and economic autonomy. Speaking after discussions in Moscow with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Lucas insisted that addressing historical injustices requires deep structural reforms rather than mere symbolic gestures by Western nations.
She highlighted that Africa’s path to sovereignty must extend beyond the return of museum pieces to fundamentally reshaping the continent’s role in the global economy. This transformation should include reducing reliance on exporting raw materials and increasing investments in domestic value-added industries.
“Everything removed from Africa must be restored to the continent,” Lucas stated, adding that this encompasses not just physical objects but also policies enabling true economic independence. “We want to live, work, and prosper as Africans.”
Her comments follow Mozambique’s May request for the repatriation of about 800 cultural items held in European museums, including masks, statues, and ritual artifacts taken during colonial rule. The country’s Minister of Education and Culture, Samaria Tovela, called this restitution vital for restoring cultural identity.
Mozambique gained independence from Portugal in 1975 after a lengthy liberation struggle led by the Front for the Liberation of Mozambique. Like many African nations emerging from colonialism, it continues to demand reparations and the return of cultural property removed during colonial times.
Recently, the Netherlands returned 119 artifacts to Nigeria, including royal regalia and historic figures looted over a century ago. Similarly, the EU has returned ancient relics to Egypt. The African Union has designated 2025 as the Year of Reparations, underscoring the continent’s focus on justice and restoration.
