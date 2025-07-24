403
Syrian Officials Relocate Civilians from Suwayda
(MENAFN) Syrian officials have transferred upwards of 500 civilians from Suwayda province to Daraa as of Wednesday, utilizing a convoy consisting of six buses, according to a state-operated news outlet.
The process of evacuating Bedouin households, who had been detained within the city of Suwayda, began two days prior, the report noted.
Authorities have yet to reveal the complete figure of civilians moved from Suwayda so far.
On Tuesday, Interior Ministry spokesperson Nour al-Din al-Baba stated that the evacuation is a provisional measure, assuring that all civilians will return once calm is reestablished.
"Several families from various communities in Suwayda were evacuated, many of whom had been held hostage or kidnapped by armed gangs,” al-Baba declared during an interview with a news agency.
Tensions erupted on July 13 when clashes occurred between Bedouin Arab tribes and armed Druze factions in Suwayda.
The violence intensified, followed by Israeli air raids targeting Syrian military sites and infrastructure, including locations in the capital, Damascus.
Although Israel justified its strikes by citing the “protection of Druze communities,” most Druze leaders in Syria have openly opposed any external intervention and reaffirmed their dedication to a united Syrian state.
A ceasefire was declared on Saturday.
