Refractory Solutions Firm RHI Magnesita India Picks New Comms Agency
(MENAFN- PRovoke) GURUGRAM - Integrated communications agency PR Professionals (PRP) has been appointed as the communications partner for RHI Magnesita India, a firm specialising in the manufacturing of high-grade refractory products essential for the steel, cement, glass, and non-ferrous metal industries.
Aimed at enhancing the company's corporate brand positioning and visibility within India's industrial and manufacturing landscape, PRP has been assigned to develop and execute a comprehensive communications strategy encompassing brand messaging, thought leadership, media outreach and stakeholder engagement.
We are delighted to welcome PR Professionals as our communications partner. At RHI Magnesita India, we take pride in playing a pivotal role in driving infrastructure development. This partnership will help us articulate our value proposition more effectively, strengthen our brand presence, and enhance our thought leadership within the manufacturing ecosystem - in alignment with India's economic aspirations," said Ritika Chandhok, head of communications and public affairs, RHI Magnesita India.
"Partnering with a global manufacturing leader like RHI Magnesita India is both an honour and a responsibility. As a powerhouse in India's core industries, the company exemplifies innovation, scale, and excellence. This mandate reflects our growing expertise in industrial communications and our commitment to showcasing stories of resilience, technology, and nation-building in a self-reliant India," added Sarvesh Kumar Tiwari, founder and managing director, PR Professionals.
