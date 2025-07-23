NB Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results, Initiates Quarterly Cash Dividend
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NB BANCORP, INC.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of and for the three months ended
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
47,007
|
|
$
|
43,526
|
|
|
$
|
38,722
|
Noninterest income
|
|
4,178
|
|
|
3,861
|
|
|
|
2,981
|
Total revenue
|
|
51,185
|
|
|
47,387
|
|
|
|
41,703
|
Provision for credit losses
|
|
3,161
|
|
|
1,158
|
|
|
|
3,667
|
Noninterest expense
|
|
29,305
|
|
|
28,660
|
|
|
|
26,214
|
Pre-tax income
|
|
18,719
|
|
|
17,569
|
|
|
|
11,822
|
Net income
|
|
14,579
|
|
|
12,655
|
|
|
|
9,453
|
Operating net income (non-GAAP)
|
|
15,043
|
|
|
13,693
|
|
|
|
9,858
|
Operating noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
|
|
28,775
|
|
|
27,443
|
|
|
|
25,708
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Per share data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share, basic
|
$
|
0.39
|
|
$
|
0.33
|
|
|
$
|
0.24
|
Earnings per share, diluted
|
|
0.39
|
|
|
0.33
|
|
|
|
0.24
|
Operating earnings per share, basic (non-GAAP)
|
|
0.40
|
|
|
0.35
|
|
|
|
0.25
|
Operating earnings per share, diluted (non-GAAP)
|
|
0.40
|
|
|
0.35
|
|
|
|
0.25
|
Book value per share
|
|
18.09
|
|
|
18.23
|
|
|
|
17.43
|
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
|
|
18.06
|
|
|
18.20
|
|
|
|
17.41
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profitability
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets
|
|
1.13 %
|
|
|
1.00 %
|
|
|
|
0.81 %
|
Operating return on average assets (non-GAAP)
|
|
1.17 %
|
|
|
1.08 %
|
|
|
|
0.84 %
|
Return on average shareholders' equity
|
|
7.84 %
|
|
|
6.78 %
|
|
|
|
5.13 %
|
Operating return on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|
|
8.09 %
|
|
|
7.33 %
|
|
|
|
5.35 %
|
Net interest margin
|
|
3.82 %
|
|
|
3.61 %
|
|
|
|
3.46 %
|
Cost of deposits
|
|
3.00 %
|
|
|
3.11 %
|
|
|
|
3.33 %
|
Efficiency ratio
|
|
57.25 %
|
|
|
60.48 %
|
|
|
|
62.86 %
|
Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
|
|
56.22 %
|
|
|
57.91 %
|
|
|
|
61.65 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance sheet, end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
5,226,554
|
|
$
|
5,242,157
|
|
|
$
|
4,805,261
|
Total loans
|
|
4,541,175
|
|
|
4,464,500
|
|
|
|
4,097,278
|
Total deposits
|
|
4,268,052
|
|
|
4,326,617
|
|
|
|
3,917,765
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
737,122
|
|
|
739,611
|
|
|
|
744,462
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset quality
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for credit losses (ACL)
|
$
|
42,601
|
|
$
|
38,338
|
|
|
$
|
37,857
|
ACL / Total non-performing loans (NPLs)
|
|
341.4 %
|
|
|
337.1 %
|
|
|
|
182.6 %
|
Total NPLs / Total loans
|
|
0.27 %
|
|
|
0.25 %
|
|
|
|
0.51 %
|
Net recoveries (charge-offs) (annualized) / Average total loans
|
|
0.00 %
|
|
|
(0.12) %
|
|
|
|
(0.09) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity / Total assets
|
|
14.10 %
|
|
|
14.11 %
|
|
|
|
15.49 %
|
Tangible shareholders' equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|
|
14.09 %
|
|
|
14.09 %
|
|
|
|
15.47 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NB BANCORP, INC.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of
|
|
June 30, 2025 change from
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$
|
157,112
|
|
$
|
201,140
|
|
$
|
170,255
|
|
$
|
(44,028)
|
(21.9) %
|
|
$
|
(13,143)
|
(7.7) %
|
Federal funds sold
|
|
101,587
|
|
|
112,306
|
|
|
158,687
|
|
|
(10,719)
|
(9.5) %
|
|
|
(57,100)
|
(36.0) %
|
Total cash and cash equivalents
|
|
258,699
|
|
|
313,446
|
|
|
328,942
|
|
|
(54,747)
|
(17.5) %
|
|
|
(70,243)
|
(21.4) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
|
|
235,408
|
|
|
234,680
|
|
|
205,065
|
|
|
728
|
0.3 %
|
|
|
30,343
|
14.8 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans receivable, net of deferred fees
|
|
4,541,175
|
|
|
4,464,500
|
|
|
4,097,278
|
|
|
76,675
|
1.7 %
|
|
|
443,897
|
10.8 %
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
|
(42,601)
|
|
|
(38,338)
|
|
|
(37,857)
|
|
|
(4,263)
|
11.1 %
|
|
|
(4,744)
|
12.5 %
|
Net loans
|
|
4,498,574
|
|
|
4,426,162
|
|
|
4,059,421
|
|
|
72,412
|
1.6 %
|
|
|
439,153
|
10.8 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
|
20,386
|
|
|
19,533
|
|
|
19,007
|
|
|
853
|
4.4 %
|
|
|
1,379
|
7.3 %
|
Banking premises and equipment, net
|
|
34,289
|
|
|
34,069
|
|
|
35,290
|
|
|
220
|
0.6 %
|
|
|
(1,001)
|
(2.8) %
|
Non-public investments
|
|
35,767
|
|
|
24,710
|
|
|
32,153
|
|
|
11,057
|
44.7 %
|
|
|
3,614
|
11.2 %
|
Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI")
|
|
55,711
|
|
|
103,688
|
|
|
51,321
|
|
|
(47,977)
|
(46.3) %
|
|
|
4,390
|
8.6 %
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
58,075
|
|
|
56,150
|
|
|
55,190
|
|
|
1,925
|
3.4 %
|
|
|
2,885
|
5.2 %
|
Deferred income tax asset
|
|
29,645
|
|
|
29,719
|
|
|
18,872
|
|
|
(74)
|
(0.2) %
|
|
|
10,773
|
57.1 %
|
Total assets
|
$
|
5,226,554
|
|
$
|
5,242,157
|
|
$
|
4,805,261
|
|
$
|
(15,603)
|
(0.3) %
|
|
$
|
421,293
|
8.8 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Core deposits
|
$
|
4,013,892
|
|
$
|
4,017,378
|
|
$
|
3,617,905
|
|
$
|
(3,487)
|
(0.1) %
|
|
$
|
395,987
|
10.9 %
|
Brokered deposits
|
|
254,160
|
|
|
309,239
|
|
|
299,860
|
|
|
(55,078)
|
(17.8) %
|
|
|
(45,700)
|
(15.2) %
|
Total deposits
|
|
4,268,052
|
|
|
4,326,617
|
|
|
3,917,765
|
|
|
(58,565)
|
(1.4) %
|
|
|
350,287
|
8.9 %
|
Mortgagors' escrow accounts
|
|
4,117
|
|
|
4,464
|
|
|
4,022
|
|
|
(347)
|
(7.8) %
|
|
|
95
|
2.4 %
|
FHLB borrowings
|
|
127,600
|
|
|
90,835
|
|
|
60,835
|
|
|
36,765
|
40.5 %
|
|
|
66,765
|
109.7 %
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
68,234
|
|
|
60,344
|
|
|
56,873
|
|
|
7,890
|
13.1 %
|
|
|
11,361
|
20.0 %
|
Accrued retirement liabilities
|
|
21,429
|
|
|
20,286
|
|
|
21,304
|
|
|
1,143
|
5.6 %
|
|
|
125
|
0.6 %
|
Total liabilities
|
|
4,489,432
|
|
|
4,502,546
|
|
|
4,060,799
|
|
|
(13,114)
|
(0.3) %
|
|
|
428,633
|
10.6 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issued and outstanding
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
0.0 %
|
|
|
-
|
0.0 %
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 120,000,000 shares authorized; 40,748,380 issued and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
outstanding at June 30, 2025, 40,570,433 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 42,705,729 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024
|
|
407
|
|
|
406
|
|
|
427
|
|
|
1
|
0.2 %
|
|
|
(20)
|
(4.7) %
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
358,793
|
|
|
376,773
|
|
|
416,845
|
|
|
(17,980)
|
(4.8) %
|
|
|
(58,052)
|
(13.9) %
|
Unallocated common shares held by the Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP")
|
|
(43,643)
|
|
|
(44,231)
|
|
|
(46,002)
|
|
|
588
|
(1.3) %
|
|
|
2,359
|
(5.1) %
|
Retained earnings
|
|
427,707
|
|
|
413,128
|
|
|
384,328
|
|
|
14,579
|
3.5 %
|
|
|
43,379
|
11.3 %
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(6,142)
|
|
|
(6,465)
|
|
|
(11,136)
|
|
|
323
|
(5.0) %
|
|
|
4,994
|
(44.8) %
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
737,122
|
|
|
739,611
|
|
|
744,462
|
|
|
(2,489)
|
(0.3) %
|
|
|
(7,340)
|
(1.0) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
5,226,554
|
|
$
|
5,242,157
|
|
$
|
4,805,261
|
|
$
|
(15,603)
|
(0.3) %
|
|
$
|
421,293
|
8.8 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NB BANCORP, INC.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 Change From Three Months Ended
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and fees on loans
|
$
|
74,719
|
|
$
|
71,440
|
|
$
|
65,271
|
|
$
|
3,279
|
4.6 %
|
|
$
|
9,448
|
14.5 %
|
Interest on securities
|
|
2,307
|
|
|
2,290
|
|
|
1,690
|
|
|
17
|
0.7 %
|
|
|
617
|
36.5 %
|
Interest and dividends on cash equivalents and other
|
|
2,822
|
|
|
3,121
|
|
|
4,161
|
|
|
(299)
|
(9.6) %
|
|
|
(1,339)
|
(32.2) %
|
Total interest and dividend income
|
|
79,848
|
|
|
76,851
|
|
|
71,122
|
|
|
2,997
|
3.9 %
|
|
|
8,726
|
12.3 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INTEREST EXPENSE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest on deposits
|
|
31,690
|
|
|
32,239
|
|
|
31,579
|
|
|
(549)
|
(1.7) %
|
|
|
111
|
0.4 %
|
Interest on borrowings
|
|
1,151
|
|
|
1,086
|
|
|
821
|
|
|
65
|
6.0 %
|
|
|
330
|
40.2 %
|
Total interest expense
|
|
32,841
|
|
|
33,325
|
|
|
32,400
|
|
|
(484)
|
(1.5) %
|
|
|
441
|
1.4 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET INTEREST INCOME
|
|
47,007
|
|
|
43,526
|
|
|
38,722
|
|
|
3,481
|
8.0 %
|
|
|
8,285
|
21.4 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for credit losses - loans
|
|
4,244
|
|
|
947
|
|
|
4,429
|
|
|
3,297
|
348.2 %
|
|
|
(185)
|
(4.2) %
|
Provision for (release of) credit losses - unfunded commitments
|
|
(1,083)
|
|
|
211
|
|
|
(762)
|
|
|
(1,294)
|
(613.3) %
|
|
|
(321)
|
42.1 %
|
Total provision for credit losses
|
|
3,161
|
|
|
1,158
|
|
|
3,667
|
|
|
2,003
|
173.0 %
|
|
|
(506)
|
(13.8) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|
|
43,846
|
|
|
42,368
|
|
|
35,055
|
|
|
1,478
|
3.5 %
|
|
|
8,791
|
25.1 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NONINTEREST INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Customer service fees
|
|
2,554
|
|
|
2,558
|
|
|
1,872
|
|
|
(4)
|
(0.2) %
|
|
|
682
|
36.4 %
|
Increase in cash surrender value of BOLI
|
|
787
|
|
|
1,031
|
|
|
404
|
|
|
(244)
|
(23.7) %
|
|
|
383
|
94.8 %
|
Mortgage banking income
|
|
141
|
|
|
176
|
|
|
428
|
|
|
(35)
|
(19.9) %
|
|
|
(287)
|
(67.1) %
|
Swap contract income
|
|
524
|
|
|
88
|
|
|
265
|
|
|
436
|
495.5 %
|
|
|
259
|
97.7 %
|
Other income
|
|
172
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
164
|
2050.0 %
|
|
|
160
|
1333.3 %
|
Total noninterest income
|
|
4,178
|
|
|
3,861
|
|
|
2,981
|
|
|
317
|
8.2 %
|
|
|
1,197
|
40.2 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
18,567
|
|
|
19,149
|
|
|
16,746
|
|
|
(582)
|
(3.0) %
|
|
|
1,821
|
10.9 %
|
Director and professional service fees
|
|
2,943
|
|
|
2,148
|
|
|
2,270
|
|
|
795
|
37.0 %
|
|
|
673
|
29.6 %
|
Occupancy and equipment expenses
|
|
1,465
|
|
|
1,580
|
|
|
1,461
|
|
|
(115)
|
(7.3) %
|
|
|
4
|
0.3 %
|
Data processing expenses
|
|
2,493
|
|
|
2,765
|
|
|
2,325
|
|
|
(272)
|
(9.8) %
|
|
|
168
|
7.2 %
|
Marketing and charitable contribution expenses
|
|
954
|
|
|
846
|
|
|
1,095
|
|
|
108
|
12.8 %
|
|
|
(141)
|
(12.9) %
|
FDIC and state insurance assessments
|
|
883
|
|
|
813
|
|
|
633
|
|
|
70
|
8.6 %
|
|
|
250
|
39.5 %
|
Merger and acquisition expenses
|
|
530
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
530
|
0.0 %
|
|
|
530
|
0.0 %
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
1,470
|
|
|
1,359
|
|
|
1,684
|
|
|
111
|
8.2 %
|
|
|
(214)
|
(12.7) %
|
Total noninterest expense
|
|
29,305
|
|
|
28,660
|
|
|
26,214
|
|
|
645
|
2.3 %
|
|
|
3,091
|
11.8 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INCOME BEFORE TAXES
|
|
18,719
|
|
|
17,569
|
|
|
11,822
|
|
|
1,150
|
6.5 %
|
|
|
6,897
|
58.3 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INCOME TAX EXPENSE
|
|
4,140
|
|
|
4,914
|
|
|
2,369
|
|
|
(774)
|
(15.8) %
|
|
|
1,771
|
74.8 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET INCOME
|
$
|
14,579
|
|
$
|
12,655
|
|
$
|
9,453
|
|
$
|
1,924
|
15.2 %
|
|
$
|
5,126
|
54.2 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic
|
|
37,191,460
|
|
|
38,755,746
|
|
|
39,289,271
|
|
|
(1,564,286)
|
(4.0) %
|
|
|
(2,097,811)
|
(5.3) %
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
|
|
37,550,409
|
|
|
38,755,746
|
|
|
39,289,271
|
|
|
(1,205,337)
|
(3.1) %
|
|
|
(1,738,862)
|
(4.4) %
|
Earnings per share, basic
|
$
|
0.39
|
|
$
|
0.33
|
|
$
|
0.24
|
|
$
|
0.06
|
18.2 %
|
|
$
|
0.15
|
62.5 %
|
Earnings per share, diluted
|
$
|
0.39
|
|
$
|
0.33
|
|
$
|
0.24
|
|
$
|
0.06
|
18.2 %
|
|
$
|
0.15
|
62.5 %
|
NB BANCORP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST EARNED/PAID & AVERAGE YIELDS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
Average
|
|
Outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
Average
|
|
Outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
|
Balance
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yield/Rate (4)
|
|
Balance
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yield/Rate (4)
|
|
Balance
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yield/Rate (4)
|
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
|
$
|
4,479,682
|
|
$
|
74,719
|
|
6.69
|
%
|
$
|
4,366,408
|
|
$
|
71,440
|
|
6.64
|
%
|
$
|
3,987,452
|
|
$
|
65,271
|
|
6.58
|
%
|
Securities
|
|
|
232,812
|
|
|
2,307
|
|
3.97
|
%
|
|
230,406
|
|
|
2,290
|
|
4.03
|
%
|
|
204,336
|
|
|
1,690
|
|
3.33
|
%
|
Other investments (5)
|
|
|
28,445
|
|
|
605
|
|
8.53
|
%
|
|
27,454
|
|
|
219
|
|
3.24
|
%
|
|
24,517
|
|
|
299
|
|
4.91
|
%
|
Short-term investments (5)
|
|
|
199,271
|
|
|
2,217
|
|
4.46
|
%
|
|
264,343
|
|
|
2,902
|
|
4.45
|
%
|
|
279,559
|
|
|
3,862
|
|
5.56
|
%
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
|
|
4,940,210
|
|
|
79,848
|
|
6.48
|
%
|
|
4,888,611
|
|
|
76,851
|
|
6.38
|
%
|
|
4,495,864
|
|
|
71,122
|
|
6.36
|
%
|
Non-interest-earning assets
|
|
|
277,791
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
296,594
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
242,145
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
|
|
(39,930)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(38,685)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(34,735)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
5,178,071
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,146,520
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,703,274
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Savings accounts
|
|
$
|
119,736
|
|
|
134
|
|
0.45
|
%
|
$
|
113,750
|
|
|
46
|
|
0.16
|
%
|
$
|
117,509
|
|
|
15
|
|
0.05
|
%
|
NOW accounts
|
|
|
469,473
|
|
|
1,227
|
|
1.05
|
%
|
|
470,470
|
|
|
1,043
|
|
0.90
|
%
|
|
465,407
|
|
|
1,331
|
|
1.15
|
%
|
Money market accounts
|
|
|
1,090,163
|
|
|
9,094
|
|
3.35
|
%
|
|
1,073,041
|
|
|
8,747
|
|
3.31
|
%
|
|
836,949
|
|
|
7,257
|
|
3.49
|
%
|
Certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts
|
|
|
1,964,678
|
|
|
21,235
|
|
4.34
|
%
|
|
1,979,184
|
|
|
22,403
|
|
4.59
|
%
|
|
1,834,299
|
|
|
22,976
|
|
5.04
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
|
|
3,644,050
|
|
|
31,690
|
|
3.49
|
%
|
|
3,636,445
|
|
|
32,239
|
|
3.60
|
%
|
|
3,254,164
|
|
|
31,579
|
|
3.90
|
%
|
FHLB and FRB advances
|
|
|
103,406
|
|
|
1,151
|
|
4.46
|
%
|
|
91,168
|
|
|
1,086
|
|
4.83
|
%
|
|
61,968
|
|
|
821
|
|
5.33
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
3,747,456
|
|
|
32,841
|
|
3.52
|
%
|
|
3,727,613
|
|
|
33,325
|
|
3.63
|
%
|
|
3,316,132
|
|
|
32,400
|
|
3.93
|
%
|
Non-interest-bearing deposits
|
|
|
591,873
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
571,549
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
557,453
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
93,072
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90,025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
88,364
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
4,432,401
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,389,187
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,961,949
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
745,670
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
757,333
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
741,325
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
$
|
5,178,071
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,146,520
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,703,274
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
47,007
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
43,526
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
38,722
|
|
|
|
Net interest rate spread (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.96
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.75
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.43
|
%
|
Net interest-earning assets (2)
|
|
$
|
1,192,754
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,160,998
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,179,732
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest margin (3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.82
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.61
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.46
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
131.83
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
131.15
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
135.58
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
|
(2) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
|
(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
|
(4) Annualized
|
(5) Other investments are comprised of FRB stock, FHLB stock and swap collateral accounts. Short-term investments are comprised of cash and cash equivalents.
|
NB BANCORP, INC.
COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE BY COLLATERAL TYPE
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
Owner-Occupied
|
|
Non-Owner-Occupied
|
|
Balance
|
|
Percentage
|
Multi-Family
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
316,745
|
|
$
|
316,745
|
|
|
19 %
|
Cannabis Facility
|
|
255,757
|
|
|
15,098
|
|
|
270,855
|
|
|
16 %
|
Industrial
|
|
86,791
|
|
|
115,230
|
|
|
202,021
|
|
|
12 %
|
Office
|
|
26,157
|
|
|
165,799
|
|
|
191,956
|
|
|
12 %
|
Hospitality
|
|
-
|
|
|
172,159
|
|
|
172,159
|
|
|
10 %
|
Mixed-Use
|
|
7,643
|
|
|
160,378
|
|
|
168,021
|
|
|
10 %
|
Special Purpose
|
|
78,120
|
|
|
56,977
|
|
|
135,097
|
|
|
8 %
|
Retail
|
|
39,554
|
|
|
86,843
|
|
|
126,397
|
|
|
7 %
|
Other
|
|
39,820
|
|
|
67,079
|
|
|
106,899
|
|
|
6 %
|
Total commercial real estate
|
$
|
533,842
|
|
$
|
1,156,308
|
|
$
|
1,690,150
|
|
|
100 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change From March 31, 2025
|
|
Change From June 30, 2024
|
|
Owner-
|
|
Non-Owner-
|
|
Balance
|
|
Percentage
|
|
Owner-
|
|
Non-Owner-
|
|
Balance
|
|
Percentage
|
Multi-Family
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
(24,874)
|
|
$
|
(24,874)
|
|
|
(7) %
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
49,201
|
|
$
|
49,201
|
|
|
18 %
|
Cannabis Facility
|
|
(51,745)
|
|
|
(78)
|
|
|
(51,823)
|
|
|
(16) %
|
|
|
3,016
|
|
|
(310)
|
|
|
2,706
|
|
|
1 %
|
Industrial
|
|
(37,427)
|
|
|
41,435
|
|
|
4,008
|
|
|
2 %
|
|
|
(19,964)
|
|
|
109,329
|
|
|
89,365
|
|
|
79 %
|
Office
|
|
415
|
|
|
4,686
|
|
|
5,101
|
|
|
3 %
|
|
|
(7,067)
|
|
|
(16,082)
|
|
|
(23,149)
|
|
|
(11) %
|
Hospitality
|
|
-
|
|
|
(126)
|
|
|
(126)
|
|
|
0 %
|
|
|
(61)
|
|
|
23,204
|
|
|
23,143
|
|
|
16 %
|
Mixed-Use
|
|
(10)
|
|
|
47,849
|
|
|
47,839
|
|
|
36 %
|
|
|
(920)
|
|
|
95,987
|
|
|
95,067
|
|
|
130 %
|
Special Purpose
|
|
(577)
|
|
|
2,792
|
|
|
2,215
|
|
|
2 %
|
|
|
(3,150)
|
|
|
2,321
|
|
|
(829)
|
|
|
(1) %
|
Retail
|
|
(4,862)
|
|
|
(589)
|
|
|
(5,451)
|
|
|
(5) %
|
|
|
14,237
|
|
|
(12,928)
|
|
|
1,309
|
|
|
1 %
|
Other
|
|
(567)
|
|
|
(3,771)
|
|
|
(4,338)
|
|
|
(4) %
|
|
|
4,461
|
|
|
(42,879)
|
|
|
(38,418)
|
|
|
(26) %
|
Total commercial real estate
|
$
|
(94,773)
|
|
$
|
67,324
|
|
$
|
(27,449)
|
|
|
(2) %
|
|
$
|
(9,448)
|
|
$
|
207,843
|
|
$
|
198,395
|
|
|
13 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
|
Owner-
|
|
Non-Owner-
|
|
Balance
|
|
Percentage
|
|
Owner-
|
|
Non-Owner-
|
|
Balance
|
|
Percentage
|
Multi-Family
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
341,619
|
|
$
|
341,619
|
|
|
20 %
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
267,544
|
|
$
|
267,544
|
|
|
18 %
|
Cannabis Facility
|
|
307,502
|
|
|
15,176
|
|
|
322,678
|
|
|
19 %
|
|
|
252,741
|
|
$
|
15,408
|
|
|
268,149
|
|
|
18 %
|
Industrial
|
|
124,218
|
|
|
73,795
|
|
|
198,013
|
|
|
11 %
|
|
|
106,755
|
|
|
5,901
|
|
|
112,656
|
|
|
8 %
|
Office
|
|
25,742
|
|
|
161,113
|
|
|
186,855
|
|
|
11 %
|
|
|
33,224
|
|
|
181,881
|
|
|
215,105
|
|
|
14 %
|
Hospitality
|
|
-
|
|
|
172,285
|
|
|
172,285
|
|
|
10 %
|
|
|
61
|
|
|
148,955
|
|
|
149,016
|
|
|
10 %
|
Mixed-Use
|
|
7,653
|
|
|
112,529
|
|
|
120,182
|
|
|
7 %
|
|
|
8,563
|
|
|
64,391
|
|
|
72,954
|
|
|
5 %
|
Special Purpose
|
|
78,697
|
|
|
54,185
|
|
|
132,882
|
|
|
8 %
|
|
|
81,270
|
|
|
54,656
|
|
|
135,926
|
|
|
9 %
|
Retail
|
|
44,416
|
|
|
87,432
|
|
|
131,848
|
|
|
8 %
|
|
|
25,317
|
|
|
99,771
|
|
|
125,088
|
|
|
8 %
|
Other
|
|
40,387
|
|
|
70,850
|
|
|
111,237
|
|
|
6 %
|
|
|
35,359
|
|
|
109,958
|
|
|
145,317
|
|
|
10 %
|
Total commercial real estate
|
$
|
628,615
|
|
$
|
1,088,984
|
|
$
|
1,717,599
|
|
|
100 %
|
|
$
|
543,290
|
|
$
|
948,465
|
|
$
|
1,491,755
|
|
|
100 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NB BANCORP, INC.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (GAAP)
|
$
|
14,579
|
|
$
|
12,655
|
|
$
|
9,453
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Add (Subtract):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments to net income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BOLI surrender tax and modified endowment contract penalty
|
|
64
|
|
|
154
|
|
|
-
|
Defined benefit pension termination expense
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,217
|
|
|
-
|
Merger and acquisition expenses
|
|
530
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Adjustment for adoption of ASU 2023-02
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
506
|
Total adjustments to net income
|
$
|
594
|
|
$
|
1,371
|
|
$
|
506
|
Less net tax benefit associated with pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments to net income
|
|
130
|
|
|
333
|
|
|
101
|
Non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax
|
|
464
|
|
|
1,038
|
|
|
405
|
Operating net income (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
15,043
|
|
$
|
13,693
|
|
$
|
9,858
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic
|
|
37,191,460
|
|
|
38,755,746
|
|
|
39,289,271
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
|
|
37,550,409
|
|
|
38,755,746
|
|
|
39,289,271
|
Operating earnings per share, basic (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
0.40
|
|
$
|
0.35
|
|
$
|
0.25
|
Operating earnings per share, diluted (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
0.40
|
|
$
|
0.35
|
|
$
|
0.25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
|
$
|
29,305
|
|
$
|
28,660
|
|
$
|
26,214
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subtract (Add):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest expense components:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Defined benefit pension termination expense
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,217
|
|
|
-
|
Merger and acquisition expenses
|
|
530
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Adjustment for adoption of ASU 2023-02
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
506
|
Total impact of non-GAAP noninterest expense adjustments
|
$
|
530
|
|
$
|
1,217
|
|
$
|
506
|
Noninterest expense on an operating basis (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
28,775
|
|
$
|
27,443
|
|
$
|
25,708
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating net income (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
15,043
|
|
$
|
13,693
|
|
$
|
9,858
|
Average assets
|
|
5,178,071
|
|
|
5,146,520
|
|
|
4,703,274
|
Operating return on average assets (non-GAAP)
|
|
1.17 %
|
|
|
1.08 %
|
|
|
0.84 %
|
Average shareholders' equity
|
$
|
745,670
|
|
$
|
757,333
|
|
$
|
741,325
|
Operating return on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|
|
8.09 %
|
|
|
7.33 %
|
|
|
5.35 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest expense on an operating basis (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
28,775
|
|
$
|
27,443
|
|
$
|
25,708
|
Total revenue (net interest income plus total noninterest income)
|
|
51,185
|
|
|
47,387
|
|
|
41,703
|
Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
|
|
56.22 %
|
|
|
57.91 %
|
|
|
61.65 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total shareholders' equity (GAAP)
|
$
|
737,122
|
|
$
|
739,611
|
|
$
|
744,462
|
Subtract:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intangible assets (core deposit intangible)
|
|
1,005
|
|
|
1,042
|
|
|
1,153
|
Total tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|
|
736,117
|
|
|
738,569
|
|
|
743,309
|
Total assets (GAAP)
|
|
5,226,554
|
|
|
5,242,157
|
|
|
4,805,261
|
Subtract:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intangible assets (core deposit intangible)
|
|
1,005
|
|
|
1,042
|
|
|
1,153
|
Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
5,225,549
|
|
$
|
5,241,115
|
|
$
|
4,804,108
|
Tangible shareholders' equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|
|
14.09 %
|
|
|
14.09 %
|
|
|
15.47 %
|
Total common shares outstanding
|
|
40,748,380
|
|
|
40,570,443
|
|
|
42,705,729
|
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
18.06
|
|
$
|
18.20
|
|
$
|
17.41
|
NB BANCORP, INC.
ASSET QUALITY – NON-PERFORMING ASSETS (1)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
Real estate loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
One-to-four-family residential
|
|
$
|
3,030
|
|
$
|
3,043
|
|
$
|
4,251
|
Home equity
|
|
|
1,368
|
|
|
1,157
|
|
|
636
|
Commercial real estate
|
|
|
1,984
|
|
|
841
|
|
|
7,056
|
Construction and land development
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
2,237
|
Commercial and industrial
|
|
|
4,558
|
|
|
4,560
|
|
|
4,575
|
Consumer
|
|
|
1,528
|
|
|
1,761
|
|
|
1,974
|
Total
|
|
$
|
12,478
|
|
$
|
11,372
|
|
$
|
20,729
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-performing loans to total loans
|
|
|
0.27 %
|
|
|
0.25 %
|
|
|
0.51 %
|
Total non-performing assets to total assets
|
|
|
0.24 %
|
|
|
0.22 %
|
|
|
0.43 %
|
|
(1) Non-performing loans and assets are comprised of non-accrual loans
|
NB BANCORP, INC.
ASSET QUALITY – PROVISION, ALLOWANCE, AND NET (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIES
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
Allowance for credit losses at beginning of the period
|
$
|
38,338
|
|
$
|
38,744
|
|
$
|
34,306
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for credit losses
|
|
4,244
|
|
|
947
|
|
|
4,429
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Charge-offs:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
22
|
Consumer
|
|
1,190
|
|
|
1,558
|
|
|
923
|
Total charge-offs
|
|
1,190
|
|
|
1,558
|
|
|
945
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recoveries of loans previously charged off:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
|
12
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
12
|
Commercial real estate
|
|
923
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Consumer
|
|
274
|
|
|
193
|
|
|
55
|
Total recoveries
|
|
1,209
|
|
|
205
|
|
|
67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net recoveries (charge-offs)
|
|
19
|
|
|
(1,353)
|
|
|
(878)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for credit losses at end of the period
|
$
|
42,601
|
|
$
|
38,338
|
|
$
|
37,857
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance to non-performing loans
|
|
341 %
|
|
|
337 %
|
|
|
183 %
|
Allowance to total loans outstanding at the end of the period
|
|
0.94 %
|
|
|
0.86 %
|
|
|
0.92 %
|
Net recoveries (charge-offs) (annualized) to average loans outstanding during the period
|
|
0.00 %
|
|
|
(0.12) %
|
|
|
(0.09) %
