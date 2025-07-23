California Water Service Partners With EDP Renewables North America On 20-Year Solar Power Agreement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Power Purchase Agreement Expected to Generate 3,800 Megawatt-Hours Annually for Bakersfield Treatment Plant

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NYSE: CWT)-As part of its mission to provide sustainable water utility services, California Water Service (Cal Water) has signed a 20-year power purchase agreement with EDPR NA Distributed Generation LLC (EDPR NA DG) for a 2.35-megawatt direct current (MWdc) / 1.75-megawatt alternating current (MWac) solar photovoltaic array to be installed at Cal Water's Northeast Bakersfield Treatment Plant. The partnership between Cal Water, the largest subsidiary of California Water Service Group (Group), and EDPR NA DG, a subsidiary of EDP Renewables North America LLC, is designed to reduce the water utility's long-term environmental footprint while providing lower-cost energy and helping to keep water costs affordable.

Cal Water and EDPR NA DG expect the system to generate about 3,800 megawatt-hours of renewable energy annually. The renewable energy generated by the solar array is anticipated to reduce grid energy costs by about $1.7 million over the term of the agreement, based on current electric rates for customers in the Bakersfield District, one of Cal Water's largest service areas.

“At Cal Water, we are dedicated to being a responsible environmental steward, and partnering with EDPR NA DG will help us reduce traditional power costs, reach our science-aligned greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets, and increase sustainability,” said Marty Kropelnicki, Group Chairman and CEO.“We look forward to bringing this new onsite solar array online, which is an important step for us to continue providing safe, reliable, and affordable water service to our customers for decades to come.”

“California is a national clean energy leader because of organizations like Cal Water, which prioritize supporting renewable energy investments,” said João Barreto, EDPR NA DG CEO.“This partnership demonstrates the ever-increasing convergence of the water-energy nexus, and the importance of investment in vital infrastructure throughout California.”

