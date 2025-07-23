403
EUR/USD Forex Signal 23/07: Breaks Out Ahead Of ECB (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Buy the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1835. Add a stop-loss at 1.1650. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1650. Add a stop-loss at 1.1835.
The additional tariffs and the strength of the euro may affect the bloc's economic growth over time.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD Technical AnalysisThe EUR/USD exchange rate has been in a strong bullish rally in the past few months. It moved from a low of 1.0176 in January to a high of 1.1750. The pair has remained above the 50-day and 100-day moving averages.It has formed a bullish flag pattern, a popular continuation sign. It moved above the upper side of the descending channel and is eying the crucial resistance level at 1.1830.A move above that resistance level will point to more gains, with the next point to watch being at 1.1900. A move below the support at 1.1600 will invalidate the bullish outlook.Ready to trade our daily Forex signal ? Check out the best forex brokers in Europe worth using.
