India Can Power Entire EV Fleet With Just 3% Of Planned Renewable Energy: Report

India could power its entire electric vehicle (EV) fleet by 2032 using just 3 per cent of its targeted renewable energy capacity, according to a new report by energy think tank Ember.

The study emphasises the importance of strong policy support and a robust charging network to achieve this milestone.

Using projections for India's EV growth by 2030 and 2032, Ember estimates that around 15 gigawatts (GW) of wind and solar power would be sufficient to meet nationwide EV charging demand by 2032.

This figure accounts for only 3 per cent of the 486 GW of wind and solar capacity targeted in the National Electricity Plan (NEP-14).

The report urges improved use of clean energy and highlights that many Indian states already promote solar-hour charging through rebates and Time-of-Day (ToD) tariffs.

"Currently, most EVs are charged at night when fossil fuels dominate the energy mix," said Ruchita Shah, Energy Analyst at Ember. "Expanding public charging stations at workplaces and encouraging daytime charging can help shift this trend."

States such as Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu have introduced solar-hour ToD tariffs to promote green EV charging.

The report also outlines the potential of EV charging to support grid flexibility and better integrate renewables into the power system.

While green tariffs could enable renewable-based charging through electricity distribution companies (DISCOMs), they are not widely available for home users. High costs may also discourage many consumers.

To fully realize this clean energy opportunity, the report concludes that India must implement key policy reforms and rapidly expand its EV charging infrastructure.

