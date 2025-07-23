Advisor To Prime Minister And Official Spokesperson For Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Participates In Discussion Panel At Cambridge University

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cambridge: Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari participated in a panel discussion during the opening session of the Gulf Research Meeting, organized by the Gulf Research Center at the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom.

During his remarks, Dr. Al Ansari emphasized that the region is facing unprecedented challenges resulting from irresponsible behavior that has extended beyond the borders of GCC states for the first time.

This requires a unified stance and effective cooperation to protect the region's security.

He indicated that the only way to address these challenges is to adhere to international law as a constant reference, noting that the GCC states are working in an integrated manner to ensure regional stability and support international efforts to achieve security in the region.

The Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted the role played by the State of Qatar in mediation and conflict resolution around the world, pointing in this regard to the successes of Qatari diplomacy in recent days on a number of international issues.

Qatar succeeded in reuniting a new batch of Ukrainian and Russian children with their families, and facilitating the return of a second group of Afghan citizens from Germany to their country, in addition to Qatar's communication with all parties to reach a broader and more comprehensive nuclear agreement between Iran and the United States of America.

Regarding the Palestinian cause, Dr. Al Ansari stressed the importance of supporting the legitimate rights of the fraternal Palestinian people as a fundamental pillar of any lasting peace in the region.