403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
AI71 Launches Superhive, The AI-Powered Construction Lifecycle Platform
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) AI71 today announced the launch of SuperHive, a groundbreaking end-to-end platform designed to optimize every stage of the construction lifecycle - from design and permitting to execution and operation. With embedded AI, real-time intelligence, and advanced automation, SuperHive enables stakeholders across the ecosystem to accelerate project delivery, reduce risk, and enhance long-term asset performance.
“Construction underpins economic growth, yet it has seen limited disruption from modern technologies. With SuperHive, we're embedding intelligence across the entire infrastructure lifecycle - transforming how nations build and operate” said H.E. Faisal Al Bannai, Chairman of AI71.“This is not just about digital transformation - it's about rethinking how we approach scale, speed, and resilience in infrastructure delivery.” Key Modules and Capabilities:
“Construction underpins economic growth, yet it has seen limited disruption from modern technologies. With SuperHive, we're embedding intelligence across the entire infrastructure lifecycle - transforming how nations build and operate” said H.E. Faisal Al Bannai, Chairman of AI71.“This is not just about digital transformation - it's about rethinking how we approach scale, speed, and resilience in infrastructure delivery.” Key Modules and Capabilities:
-
Augmented design and planning: Validates CAD/BIM files against building codes with 99% accuracy, delivering permit-ready approvals in minutes. Also includes GenAI-powered 2D to 3D conversion, automating weeks of manual work.
Advanced construction monitoring: Predictive scheduling and risk detection using satellite data, IoT sensors, and Primavera integration.
Digital Twins: Enables city-wide smart asset management with real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and livability scoring.
Asset management: Offers real-time quantity takeoff and cost estimation across project phases, improving budgeting accuracy.
AI enabled monitoring: Provides drone and CV-powered site monitoring, tracking equipment use, compliance, and progress at a glance.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
- Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token
- XXKK Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture To Enhance Asset Protection And Compliance Measures
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
CommentsNo comment