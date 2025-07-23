Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
AI71 Launches Superhive, The AI-Powered Construction Lifecycle Platform

2025-07-23 12:15:28
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) AI71 today announced the launch of SuperHive, a groundbreaking end-to-end platform designed to optimize every stage of the construction lifecycle - from design and permitting to execution and operation. With embedded AI, real-time intelligence, and advanced automation, SuperHive enables stakeholders across the ecosystem to accelerate project delivery, reduce risk, and enhance long-term asset performance.


“Construction underpins economic growth, yet it has seen limited disruption from modern technologies. With SuperHive, we're embedding intelligence across the entire infrastructure lifecycle - transforming how nations build and operate” said H.E. Faisal Al Bannai, Chairman of AI71.“This is not just about digital transformation - it's about rethinking how we approach scale, speed, and resilience in infrastructure delivery.” Key Modules and Capabilities:
  • Augmented design and planning: Validates CAD/BIM files against building codes with 99% accuracy, delivering permit-ready approvals in minutes. Also includes GenAI-powered 2D to 3D conversion, automating weeks of manual work.
  • Advanced construction monitoring: Predictive scheduling and risk detection using satellite data, IoT sensors, and Primavera integration.
  • Digital Twins: Enables city-wide smart asset management with real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and livability scoring.
  • Asset management: Offers real-time quantity takeoff and cost estimation across project phases, improving budgeting accuracy.
  • AI enabled monitoring: Provides drone and CV-powered site monitoring, tracking equipment use, compliance, and progress at a glance.
Tackling the Compliance Bottleneck:

One of SuperHive's most transformative features is its AI-powered compliance automation. Currently, compliance validation for construction permits remains a manual, error-prone, and time-consuming process - especially in rapidly growing urban regions.

SuperHive's AiComply Studio reduces human dependency, minimizes costly errors, and empowers both consultants and municipal authorities to accelerate the approval process through AI-assisted regulation mapping and validation.

“By digitizing and automating compliance, municipalities save cost, consultants gain speed, and developers reduce risk” said Klemensas Mecejus , VP Advisory at AI71.“It's a win across the board” he added. A Mission to Digitize Infrastructure at Scale:

SuperHive supports a vision where infrastructure projects can go from idea to asset with intelligence at every stage. Whether for public housing, urban development, or smart cities, SuperHive offers a robust, integrated ecosystem - ready to be deployed at national scale.

“With this intelligence we boost productivity across the entire construction lifecycle - enabling up to 50% faster decision-making, reducing manual documentation by 70%, and cutting on-site rework by half. With full AI coverage across all sub-stages, it transforms how teams plan, build, and deliver at scale” concludes Chiara Marcati, Chief AI Advisory and Business Officer at AI71.

About71:

AI71 is a next-generation AI company developing cutting-edge products to solve high-stakes, real-world challenges across sectors. Built as a product-led entity, AI71 bridges the gap between advanced research and practical application - delivering AI that works at scale. Our mission is to elevate human potential with AI, enabling people, businesses, and governments to do more, faster, and better. With a sharp focus on data sovereignty, agility, and innovation, we empower organizations to harness the full potential of AI.

