Accor Arrives On The Strip With Treasure Island - TI Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, Handwritten Collection

THE RENOWNED 2884-KEY TREASURE ISLAND BECOMES ACCOR'S LARGEST HOTEL IN THE WORLD AND ITS FIRST PROPERTY IN LAS VEGAS, AN INTERNATIONALLY RECOGNIZED HUB FAMOUS FOR ITS GLAMOUR AND ICONIC NIGHTLIFE

LAS VEGAS, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Accor , in partnership with businessman and casino owner Phil Ruffin, today announced the signing of Treasure Island – TI Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, Handwritten Collection. The salient 2,884 key property overlooks the city's premier racing circuit and features some of the best panoramic views of Las Vegas. To be operated under a franchise agreement with Accor when it officially debuts later this year, Treasure Island – TI Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, Handwritten Collection joins a global portfolio of carefully curated hotels and becomes the second Handwritten Collection address in the United States, following Hotel Stratford San Francisco - Handwritten Collection last year. The signing further increases Accor's presence in the Americas region, with more than 550 hotels open and operating, and reflects the Group's growing presence across North America.

"The city's tagline is 'What happens here, only happens here', and certainly there is no other place in the world where a collaboration of this scale and significance could come together. The union of Treasure Island and Handwritten Collection creates a one-of-a-kind guest journey, where connections are treasured, wonder is discovered, and every stay is a narrative waiting to unfold," said Camil Yazbeck, Global Chief Development Officer, Accor . "We are incredibly proud to partner with Mr. Ruffin and confident that together we can create a bigger and bolder future for this iconic hotel now that it sits within the Handwritten Collection portfolio and part of the Accor network."

With more than 40 million visitors drawn to Las Vegas each year, Treasure Island – TI Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, Handwritten Collection is set to offer a truly memorable stay for those seeking genuine hospitality in the heart of the world's entertainment capital. The franchise partnership between Accor and Treasure Island includes Handwritten Collection brand support, along with Accor's full global array of services, including sales & marketing, distribution, and loyalty. The hotel will benefit from exposure to the ALL Accor loyalty program – one of the largest and most globally diversified loyalty databases in the world, with 100+ million members and growing.

"Treasure Island has long held a special place in the story of Las Vegas, and I am certain that Accor and Handwritten Collection will further enrich its legacy and attract new generations of guests and visitors," said Phil Ruffin, owner of Treasure Island – TI Las Vegas Hotel & Casino . "This next chapter brings new energy to the resort while preserving its unmistakable spirit. We are proud to align with Accor – a global leader in hospitality whose values resonate deeply with ours, and we look forward to a successful and long-lasting partnership."

As the newest entrant to Handwritten Collection, Treasure Island – TI Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, Handwritten Collection joins over 25 hotels now open and more than 35 addresses in the pipeline. Standing as a beacon of individuality in the global hospitality sector, Handwritten Collection properties weave character and personality into the guest experience, making every stay unique.

At Treasure Island – TI Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, Handwritten Collection , the distinct design and whimsical personality of the hotel, inspired by the classic tale by Robert Louise Stevenson, carries through the guest experience, inviting travelers to rediscover their childhood spirit. Many of the hotel's best-known features and perks, as conceived by Mr. Ruffin, will continue to be honored, such as free valet and self-parking.

The hotel has also recently been transformed by a multi-million-dollar refresh, blending contemporary comfort with thoughtful design elements, ensuring the energy of Las Vegas shines through in every detail. A breezy, sociable lobby overlooks a tropical pool, where intuitive self-check-in is complemented by a 24-hour guest relations team ready to offer a warm welcome. The resort features 10 diverse dining venues and eight upscale lounges and bars, including beloved options such as Phil's Steak House, Golden Circle Sports Bar, and the popular Gilley's Saloon, Dance Hall & Bar-B-Que.

The luxurious Oleksandra Spa & Salon is a favorite among guests and residents, part of the resort's tapestry of experiences filled with local flair. Lively entertainment venues, elegant wedding chapels, state-of-the-art event spaces, and 90,000 sq. ft. of casino and gaming add to the attractions, while the hotel connects to Fashion Show Las Vegas, the largest mall in the city. The famed Mystère – the original Cirque du Soleil show in Las Vegas – performs at the Treasure Island theatre, having been honored eight times as 'Best Production Show' and continues to enchant audiences, underscoring the property's connection to the city's enduring sense of wonder.

Guestrooms and suites at Treasure Island – TI Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, Handwritten Collection offer breathtaking views of the famed Las Vegas Strip, Sphere Las Vegas, and the stunning Spring Mountains that encircle the Nevada horizon. Signature SensaTIonalTM pillowtop beds, generous soaking bathtubs or whirlpools, marble finishes and upscale amenities ensure stays are as restorative as they are inspiring.

Aligning with Accor's sustainability commitments, the hotel was awarded a Four Green Globes® certification by the Green Building Initiative. The certification reflects meaningful improvements in energy and water efficiency, air quality and resource management – further aligning the hotel with conscientious travelers.

"We are thrilled to bring Accor to Las Vegas and to provide our ALL Accor members and guests here in the United States, as well as those visiting from around the globe, with an incredible opportunity to stay at this emblematic property – now the largest Accor hotel in the world," said Thomas Dubaere, CEO PM&E, Accor Americas . "The addition of Treasure Island – TI Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, Handwritten Collection is a milestone achievement, not only for our Handwritten Collection portfolio, but for Accor's growing presence of exclusively selected properties in the U.S. market."

With its iconic location, distinctive atmosphere, and spirit of sincere hospitality, Treasure Island – TI Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, Handwritten Collection will offer more than a stay – it will invite every guest into a story only Las Vegas can tell.

ABOUT ACCOR

Accor is a world-leading hospitality group offering stays and experiences across more than 110 countries with over 5,600 hotels and resorts, 10,000 bars & restaurants, wellness facilities and flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry's most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 45 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as Lifestyle, with Ennismore. ALL Accor, the booking platform and loyalty program embodies the Accor promise during and beyond the hotel stay and gives its members access to unique experiences. Accor is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity, and inclusivity. Accor's mission is reflected in the Group's purpose: Pioneering the art of responsible hospitality, connecting cultures, with heartfelt care. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France. Included in the CAC 40 index, the Group is publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States. For more information, please visit href="" rel="nofollow" acco or follow us on X , Facebook , LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok .

ABOUT TREASURE ISLAND

Treasure Island on the Las Vegas Strip is a privately owned hotel and casino. Boasting nearly 3,000 guest rooms, Treasure Island is a world-class destination for headline entertainment. Home to Mystère, the classic Cirque du Soleil performance combines the powerful athleticism, high-energy acrobatics and inspiring imagery that has become the company's hallmark. Upscale and casual dining choices, hip nightspots and indulgent spa and shopping experiences further complement the one-of-a-kind Treasure Island guest experience. For more information about Treasure Island, visit , or follow on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook @TIVegas.

