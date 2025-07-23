Electric Vehicle E-Axle Market Enters High-Growth Phase In 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Towards Automotive consultants, the global electric vehicle e-axle market is projected to reach approximately USD 559.06 billion by 2034, increasing from USD 24.95 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 41.27% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.

Ottawa, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electric vehicle e-axle market size stood at USD 24.95 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 559.06 billion by 2034, according to a study published by Towards Automotive, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The electric vehicle e-axle market has experienced a significant surge in recent years, driven by the high adoption of electric vehicles globally for their sustainability and improved performance, both in the long and short term. The market is also observing growth due to advanced technology helping the sector to improve EVs' performance.

Key Highlights of the Electric Vehicle E-Axle Market



By region, Asia Pacific dominated the electric vehicle e-axle market due to high adoption of EVs, government funds and subsidies, and high concern for maintaining sustainability.

By region, North America is experiencing a significant growth in the foreseen period due to growth-promoting factors such as high adoption of EVs, increasing infrastructure for EV manufacturing in the region, and government subsidies.

By vehicle type, the passenger car segment dominated the electric vehicle e-axle market due to the high adoption of such cars for the convenience and ease of traveling in a personal vehicle. By drive type, the front wheel drive segment led the electric vehicle e-axle market due to its high adoption by consumers for its cost-effectiveness, high adoption of EVs, and lightweight design for improved performance.

Market Overview & Potential

High shift of the automobile industry towards the manufacturing of EVs has helped the growth of the electric vehicle e-axle market. Automobile consumers today have a huge inclination towards purchasing EVs compared to ICEs because of multiple factors. Improved performance, cost-saving, efficiency, and high sustainability are some of the important factors helping the growth of the EV segment, further fuelling the growth of the electric vehicle e-axle market. The market also observes growth due to high-end technology helping EVs improve their performance, along with various other factors.

The electric vehicle e-axle has various benefits to lure consumers to purchase an EV. They are lightweight, helpful for improved performance of an EV, and helpful for a simplified drivetrain. Adoption of e-axles also helps in regenerative braking, torque vectoring, and the availability of various autonomous driving features. Another major reason for the growth of the electric vehicle e-axle market involves government initiatives to promote the market in the form of subsidies, advanced technology in the segment, and government regulations to control emissions.

What is the Role of AI in the growth of the Electric Vehicle E-Axle Market?

AI plays a huge transformative role in the growth of the electric vehicle e-axle market. The advanced technology helps in enhancing the vehicle's performance, improving its efficiency, and improving power management as well. AI algorithms are also essential to optimize motor control and ideal torque distribution. It directly helps in managing an EV's performance and improves the driving experience. Another major benefit of the advanced technology is that it helps manufacturers in real-time monitoring and identifying the issues closely before any major breakdowns. Hence, the chances of downtime are lowered while maintaining the quality of the vehicle.

New Trends of Electric Vehicle E-Axle Market



The growing adoption of different types of EVs is helping the growth of the electric vehicle e-axle market.

E-axles offer compact, cost-saving, and efficient solutions, making them ideal for EV manufacturers, further helping the growth of the market.

Technological advancements in the battery segment are also aiding the electric vehicle e-axle market growth, helping EVs to perform efficiently with improved motor design.

High shift towards use of EVs due to strict government regulations for controlling emissions and maintaining sustainability is also helping the growth of the market. Use of AI for improved EV performance, timely maintenance, and cost savings is considered an essential factor for the growth of the market.



Market Dynamics

Driver

What are the Essential growth Drivers of the electric Vehicle E-Axle Market?

Multiple factors today are aiding the growth of the electric vehicle e-axle market. Rising EV adoption for a cleaner and sustainable environment is one of the major factors for the growth of the market. Automobile consumers today are highly inclined towards EV purchasing compared to ICEs. Better performance, fuel cost-saving, and sustainability are the factors allowing the growth of EV adoption, further helping the growth of the market. To promote sustainability at a higher pace, the government provides subsidies and grants to consumers and companies to purchase EVs.

Challenge

High Manufacturing Cost of E-Axles and EVs Restraining the Market Growth

High costs involved in the manufacturing of EVs and e-axles are one of the major restraints of the electric vehicle e-axle market. The introduction of new technologies in the EV segment for improved powertrain and improved vehicle performance is also a high-cost procedure. Such situations can also block the electric vehicle e-axle market growth. Shortage of raw materials for the manufacturing of electric vehicle e-axles is another aspect restraining the growth of the market. Hence, such obstructions may disturb the market's growth.

Opportunity

Advancements in Integrated Systems Providing Opportunity for Market's Growth

Improved integrated system of EVs is helping the growth of the electric vehicle e-axle market in the foreseeable period. It helps in enhancing efficiency, better performance, improved battery performance, and cost-effectiveness as well. Such factors also help in improving the range of EVs, further fuelling the growth of the segment and the market. Such advancements also help in following the proper timeline for manufacturing procedure, lowering unnecessary costs, and accelerating time-to-time market.

Segmental Analysis

By Vehicle Type

The Passenger Car Segment Dominated the Electric Vehicle E-Axle Market

The passenger car segment of the electric vehicle e-axle market led the market due to the high adoption of EVs in the recent period. Automobile consumers today prefer EVs on a higher scale due to their sustainability factor, which helps save fuel costs. EVs are also efficient and help in cost savings, helping consumers to opt for EV passenger cars. Governments globally also provide subsidies, tax benefits, and lower registration fees to enhance the growth of the electric vehicle e-axle market. Compact designs and improved efficiency due to e-axles also help to enhance the sales of EVs.

The commercial vehicle segment of the electric vehicle e-axle market is observing a significant growth in the foreseeable period. The use of heavy vehicles for transportation plays a huge role for companies. Hence, the adoption of commercial EVs helps companies to control their carbon emissions, as the government has laid strict rules for the same. Commercial EVs perform better and have lightweight e-axles, further fuelling the growth of the segment and market. Hence, companies prefer to use EVs for enhanced last-mile deliveries and maintain the zero-emission mission as well.

By Drive Type

The Front-Wheel Drive Segment led the Electric Vehicle E-Axle Market

The front-wheel drive segment helped the growth of the electric vehicle e-axle market due to its cost-effectiveness and higher adoption globally. Better performance, energy efficiency, and their lightweight helped the segment lead the market. E-axle's integration in EVs helps to improve powertrain architecture, motor performance, reduce vehicle weight, and lower manufacturing cost, fuelling the growth of the electric vehicle e-axle market. It makes it more accessible for consumers to buy EVs.

The rear-wheel drive segment of the electric vehicle e-axle market is expected to grow notably in the forecast period, as it is a crucial part of the market. The rear-wheel integration system, consisting of an electric motor, gearbox, and a rear axle in a single unit, helps in the easy movement of an EV. It also helps in enhanced handling and managing traction in sporty and performance-based models. Hence, the segment is observed with a notable growth in the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific Dominated the Electric Vehicle E-Axle Market

Asia Pacific dominated the electric vehicle e-axle market due to various reasons contributing to the growth of the market. Higher adoption of EVs in the region to maintain sustainability is a major growth factor for the market. The government providing subsidies, tax benefits, and offering lower registration fees for higher EV adoption is also helping the market's growth in the region. E-axles are lightweight and also help to improve the performance of the EV, further fueling the growth of the market. Well-established EV manufacturing base in India and China is further helping the market's growth in the region.

North America is expected to grow with a notable CAGR in the forecast period.

North America is expected to grow notably in the forecast period due to various factors helping the growth of the market. Higher adoption of EVs in the region is the primary reason for the market's growth. Government subsidies and tax benefits are another major factor helping the growth of the electric vehicle e-axle market in North America. Developing EV infrastructure and a rising number of EV charging stations are also supporting the growth of the market. North America's strong manufacturing base of EVs in the U.S and Canada plays a pivotal role in the growth of the market in the region.

Recent Developments in Electric Vehicle E-Axle Market



In June 2025, American Axle & Manufacturing received a supply order for Scout Motors' front electric drive units (EDUs) and rear e-Beam axles. The company revealed the information in its statement. In November 2024, Renesas Electronics Corp., in collaboration with Nidec Corp., launched the world's first“8-in-1” proof of concept (PoC) for E-Axle systems for electric vehicles (EVs). The system can control 8 functions with a single microcontroller.

Top Companies of Electric Vehicle E-Axle Market



Dana Limited (U.S.)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

GKN Automotive Limited (U.K.)

Nidec Corporation (Japan)

ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany)

Vitesco Technologies Group AG (Germany)

Schaeffler AG (Germany)

Linamar Corporation (Canada)

Magna International Inc. (Canada) Suzhou Inovance Automotive Co., Ltd. (China)

Segments Covered in the Report

By Vehicle Type



Passenger Car Commercial Vehicle

By Drive Type



All-Wheel Drive

Front-Wheel Drive Rear-Wheel Drive



By Region



North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa



