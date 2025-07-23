Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Putin consents new policy to fight Russian language discrimination

2025-07-23 07:43:45
(MENAFN) Moscow views as growing efforts by foreign nations to marginalize the Russian language, suppress Russian media, and erase Russian cultural identity.

The new doctrine identifies restrictions on Russian as a major cultural threat and criticizes the excessive use of foreign terms in public discourse when suitable Russian alternatives exist. The initiative focuses on preserving Russian and minority languages within Russia, bolstering national unity, and encouraging the global spread of Russian.

According to the document, key measures include increasing global interest in Russian language and culture, strengthening ties with Russian-speaking communities abroad, and enhancing the online presence of Russian-language educational resources.

Putin has also backed the establishment of a centralized organization to coordinate efforts to promote Russian internationally. He noted that while Russia has already been working through various channels to boost the language’s global reach, these efforts would benefit from a dedicated institution.

Following the outbreak of the Ukraine conflict in 2022, several countries, including Ukraine and the Baltic states, have imposed strict limits on the use of Russian. In Ukraine, officials have pushed for exclusive use of Ukrainian in education and public life, despite many citizens speaking Russian natively. In Latvia, numerous ethnic Russians have reportedly been deported for failing language tests, and a lawmaker recently faced legal scrutiny for delivering a speech in Russian.

The newly approved policy seeks to counter these trends and ensure the continued global presence of the Russian language and culture.

