Modified Cassava Starch Market Worth $3.37 Billion By 2030- Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarketsTM, The modified cassava starch market is projected to grow from USD 2.52 billion in 2025 to USD 3.37 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2025 to 2030.

As eating habits shift across regions, processed and packaged foods are becoming more common. This has created demand for ingredients that work reliably across fast, large-scale production. Modified cassava starch blends easily into many formulations and helps products hold their shape, texture, and appeal over time. With its consistent performance under heat and during storage, modified cassava starch continues to be a dependable choice for manufacturers looking to provide stability without added complication to their preparations.

By type of modification, chemically modified cassava starch accounts for significant market share

Chemically modified cassava starch holds a leading position in the starch modification market , mainly due to its adaptability and reliability across industries. By using methods like oxidation or cross-linking, manufacturers can fine-tune the starch to improve its stability, texture , and resistance to heat or acidity, qualities that are important for everything from food processing to paper production. This renders it suitable for various applications in the food, paper, textile, pharmaceutical, and adhesives industries. Its success under extreme conditions of processing confers upon it a competitive advantage over physical and enzymatic counterparts. Besides, the process is inexpensive, scalable, and well-established, which lends itself to broad adoption. Most chemically modified starches have been approved for food application in the main markets, yet another factor reinforcing commercial attractiveness. As enzymatic and physical treatments are increasing in niche uses, most notably clean-label and natural product formats, chemical modification still leads owing to its performance advantages and suitability for high-volume industrial processes.

Liquid form of modified cassava starch to steadily increase market share

The market share of liquid modified cassava starch is increasing, driven by its practical benefits and adaptability to modern production settings. Although dry starch remains dominant worldwide, there is a clear shift toward liquid forms due to rising interest in pre-formulated, easy-to-integrate ingredients. Liquid starch offers improved performance, quicker solubility, and reduced dust levels, which are all advantageous for large manufacturers seeking efficiency. The ability of modified starch to deliver consistency in texture, viscosity, and stability, along with its suitability for applications that do not require heating, is a major benefit for clean-label and convenience-focused products . The cold-water solubility and high-temperature resistance of certain modified starches also make them suitable for instant and shelf-stable liquid foods.

In addition to food, there are large industrial sectors, such as paper, textiles, and adhesives, that are contributing to the demand for liquid starch as well. It is in these industries that the liquid form makes production easier by removing additional processing steps, such as dispersing or cooking, and hence demonstrating energy savings and eliminating manufacturing processes. Although liquid starch still represents a smaller share of the overall modified cassava starch market, it is certainly growing faster than the dry starch form and is gaining in popularity in both developed and developing markets. These observations raise awareness of the overall trend toward functional , process-ready ingredients across sectors.

By region, Asia Pacific accounts for largest market share

Asia Pacific has the largest share in the modified cassava starch market because of its strong base in cassava cultivation and its huge domestic demand for modified cassava starch in food, textile, and paper industries. Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and China are the world's top producers and exporters of cassava starch products, particularly chemically modified products. The region's industrial infrastructure, favorable agro-climatic conditions, and increasing government commitment to support innovation with cassava-based products have established Asia Pacific as the dominant producing and consuming region for modified cassava starch products.

The report profiles key players such as ADM (US), Cargill, Incorporated (US), Roquette (France), Ingredion (US), General Starch Limited (Thailand), SMS Corporation (Thailand), Asia Modified Starch Co., Ltd. (Thailand), Vietnam Tapioca Starch Solutions (Vietnam), Neo Nam Viet Co., Ltd. (Vietnam), Starch Asia (Thailand), Beneva (Thailand), SPAC Starch Products Private Limited (India), BS Starch Chemical (Thailand), Sonish Starch Technology (Thailand), Vedan Enterprise Corporation (Taiwan), Thai wah (Thailand), and Agrana (Austria).

