The Invitationil Launches February 2026: A One-Of-A-Kind College Sports, Fishing, And Fan Experience On Lake Eufaula

Set for February 28, 2026, at Lake Eufaula in Eufaula, Alabama, The InvitatioNIL is the first-ever NIL-powered bass fishing tournament that pairs everyday fans with current and former athletes from powerhouse collegiate programs. But this isn't just about fishing-it's a bucket-list weekend blending outdoor adventure, school spirit, and a concert finale that rivals the energy of a college football Saturday.



Fans Fish With the Stars

At the heart of The InvitatioNIL is a once-in-a-lifetime chance: fans will bid for the opportunity to fish side-by-side with athletes and alumni from schools like Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, and UCF. Whether you're a diehard tailgater or a lifelong angler, this is your shot to join your favorite team on the water and compete in a live, high-stakes bass fishing tournament.

Auction winners will receive custom team gear, VIP hospitality access, and the chance to make real memories with some of college sports' most recognizable names-all while supporting student-athletes through NIL opportunities.

“This is a bucket-list experience you simply can't get anywhere else,” said Michael Underwood, founder and managing member of The InvitatioNIL.“It's part fishing, part fan fest, and all about being part of something bigger than the sport.”



A Weekend That Ends on a High Note

The action builds to a thrilling close with a live outdoor concert under the stars, featuring a soon-to-be-announced headlining music act. It's the ultimate collision of sport, music, and culture-bringing fans, athletes, and brands together to celebrate in a setting that's equal parts Southern outdoors and big-game weekend.



A Prime Platform for Brands

The InvitatioNIL isn't just a new event-it's a new model of fan-powered, athlete-first marketing.

Sponsors will benefit from:

. Emotional Connection Deep brand engagement rooted in personal storytelling and team loyalty

. Targeted Reach – Direct access to college sports fans, outdoorsmen, Gen Z, and millennial consumers

. Extended Visibility – Pre- and post-event branded content and digital reach across athlete, team, and event platforms

The seven participating universities collectively reach over 23.8 million social media followers, with total event impressions estimated at 14+ million. A live-streamed component is expected to attract 3 million additional viewers, with more details on streaming platforms and rights forthcoming.

“This isn't a logo-on-a-shirt moment,” Underwood added.“It's an invitation to embed your brand into the DNA of something fans actually care about.”



Built With Compliance and Credibility

To ensure NCAA-compliant NIL participation, The InvitatioNIL is partnering with Dealiyo, a trusted NIL platform that streamlines contracting and payment in accordance with institutional and regulatory guidelines.



Get Involved Early

Details about participating athletes, auction dates, and concert lineup will roll out in the coming weeks. Sponsors, supporters, and fans are encouraged to engage early, as demand for limited spots is expected to be high.

Follow along and get exclusive updates at or on social media at @TheInvitatioNIL.



About The InvitatioNIL

The InvitatioNIL is a first-of-its-kind college sports lifestyle event that brings fans, athletes, and brands together for an unforgettable bass fishing tournament and fan experience. With a mission to celebrate school pride, elevate NIL opportunity, and support student-athlete success, The InvitatioNIL delivers high-energy competition, meaningful brand exposure, and community impact. A portion of proceeds benefits The LASER Foundation, which helps athletes navigate life after sports. The InvitatioNIL is a trademark of The InvitatioNIL LLC. All rights reserved

