Ukrzaliznytsia Transports More Than 1.3M Passengers On International Routes Over Six Months
“As of July 2025, international passenger trains run between Ukraine and six European countries. In January-June 2025, about 710,000 passengers were transported on the Ukraine-EU route, and about 600,000 passengers – on the EU-Ukraine route,” the company noted in response to an inquiry from Ukrinform.
In 2024, more than 1.5 million passengers travelled by rail on the Ukraine-EU route, and more than 1.26 million passengers – on the EU-Ukraine route.
According to the company, international destinations remain in steady demand. Traditionally, the largest passenger traffic is recorded towards Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Austria, Moldova, and the Czech Republic.
Currently, international train tickets can be purchased through Ukrzaliznytsia's mobile app and gov with verification via Diia ID.
Foreign users who cannot install the Diia mobile app can purchase international train tickets through the current access system, which is valid for at least one international trip in each direction: Odesa-Przemyśl, Kharkiv-Chełm, Dnipro-Chełm, Kyiv-Przemyśl, Chop-Vienna, Mukachevo-Košice, Lviv - Rava-Ruska - Warsaw, etc.
Photo: Ukrzaliznytsia
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
- Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token
- XXKK Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture To Enhance Asset Protection And Compliance Measures
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
CommentsNo comment