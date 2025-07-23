Ukrzaliznytsia Transports More Than 1.3M Passengers On International Routes Over Six Months

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The relevant statement was made by Ukrzaliznytsia's Passenger Company Branch in a commentary to Ukrinform.

“As of July 2025, international passenger trains run between Ukraine and six European countries. In January-June 2025, about 710,000 passengers were transported on the Ukraine-EU route, and about 600,000 passengers – on the EU-Ukraine route,” the company noted in response to an inquiry from Ukrinform.

In 2024, more than 1.5 million passengers travelled by rail on the Ukraine-EU route, and more than 1.26 million passengers – on the EU-Ukraine route.

According to the company, international destinations remain in steady demand. Traditionally, the largest passenger traffic is recorded towards Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Austria, Moldova, and the Czech Republic.

Currently, international train tickets can be purchased through Ukrzaliznytsia's mobile app and gov with verification via Diia ID.

Foreign users who cannot install the Diia mobile app can purchase international train tickets through the current access system, which is valid for at least one international trip in each direction: Odesa-Przemyśl, Kharkiv-Chełm, Dnipro-Chełm, Kyiv-Przemyśl, Chop-Vienna, Mukachevo-Košice, Lviv - Rava-Ruska - Warsaw, etc.

