Performance Of Water Companies Detailed In 2023 Report

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 23 (Petra) -- The Water Authority has released its 2023 Performance Monitoring Report evaluating the operational and financial outcomes of the Kingdom's three main water utilities: Miyahuna, Yarmouk Water Company, and Aqaba Water Company.Prepared by the authority's Planning and Management Directorate in collaboration with the Water Utilities Performance Monitoring Unit and supported by German development agency GIZ, the report provides a comprehensive annual assessment of water and wastewater service providers across the Kingdom.The report is intended to serve as a strategic reference tool for policymakers and stakeholders in the sector. It offers a detailed comparison of performance indicators based on standardized national and international benchmarks, and it highlights both the achievements and the persistent challenges encountered by the utilities during 2023.Water and Irrigation Minister Raed Abu Al-Saud described the report as a reflection of the government's commitment to improving efficiency, service quality, and transparency in water governance. He emphasized that accurate, data-based monitoring remains critical to addressing Jordan's escalating water challenges, including limited freshwater resources, rising demand, and the pressures of climate change.Among the report's findings are improvements in water quality management, distribution efficiency, response times to customer complaints, and efforts to reduce energy consumption and operational costs. The document also points to ongoing initiatives to increase reliance on renewable energy and enhance the monitoring of groundwater sources, aligning with the country's environmental sustainability objectives.The report further acknowledged the valuable role of international partners, particularly GIZ, in building the institutional capacity of the performance unit, which functions as an independent body within the water sector.Regarded as a trusted reference for government agencies, donors, and sector experts, the report is expected to support future investment decisions and reform programs aimed at enhancing the resilience and adaptability of Jordan's water infrastructure.