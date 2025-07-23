Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Urges Russia, China to Honor Global Commitments

2025-07-23 04:40:56
(MENAFN) During a session at the United Nations Security Council focused on the peaceful resolution of international conflicts, the United States on Tuesday urged both Russia and China to uphold their global responsibilities.

However, the US notably refrained from mentioning Israel, a country currently involved in regional tensions, in its address.

Representing the US, Charge d'Affaires ad interim Dorothy Shea emphasized American diplomatic achievements in recent months.

She stated, "In the past three months alone, we have seen US leadership deliver de-escalations between Israel and Iran, between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, and between India and Pakistan," highlighting progress made during President Donald Trump’s administration.

Shea praised these efforts, asserting that the US "played an important role in encouraging the parties to reach these resolutions, which we applaud and support."

Shea called upon all United Nations member nations engaged in conflicts to emulate these examples, urging them to pursue resolution and end ongoing violence.

"We call on all UN member states involved in disputes or conflicts to follow the example of those countries, and to make every effort to resolve their disputes and cease violence," she stated.

Focusing on the ongoing war in Ukraine, Shea demanded an end to hostilities and insisted that Russia should "cease its attacks on civilians and fulfill its obligations under the charter."

She also criticized China, calling on it to respect the 2016 arbitration decision under the Law of the Sea Convention.

Furthermore, she expressed concern over institutions and frameworks that she said "are subject to bias against particular countries."

"It is critically important that institutions and structures aimed at facilitating the peaceful settlement of disputes operate with due regard for the state's sovereignty and the principles enshrined in the UN Charter," she additionally stated.

