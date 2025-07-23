Creative Diagnostics Announces Mammalian HCP ELISA Kits For Biopharmaceutical Research

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Creative Diagnostics , a well-known provider of assay kits and services, has announced its Mammalian HCP ELISA Kits . These advanced assay kits can provide sensitive and reliable detection of host cell proteins (HCPs) in biopharmaceutical development and manufacturing processes.

Mammalian HCP ELISA Kits represent a useful technology in biopharmaceutical quality control processes. They can detect and quantify residual host cell proteins that may contaminate biological products during the production process. The ability to accurately measure HCP impurities has become increasingly crucial for product safety and compliance with stringent regulatory guidelines. Creative Diagnostics' Mammalian HCP ELISA Kits offer an experienced solution to this challenge, providing researchers and manufacturers with reliable tools to maintain quality standards.

The Mammalian HCP ELISA Kits have several advantages. These kits feature optimized protocols and strong HCP coverage that deliver consistent results, enhancing reproducibility across multiple testing environments. The convenient reagents and standardized procedures reduce manual operation time and technical difficulty, allowing for efficient integration into existing quality control workflows. Each kit has gone through strict validation. The company provides ELISA kits for HCP in multiple mammalian cell lines, such as small hamster kidney fibroblasts, Chinese hamster ovary cell line, etc.

The applications of Creative Diagnostics' Mammalian HCP ELISA Kits span biopharmaceutical development and manufacturing. The validation and quality control processes for therapeutic proteins need comprehensive testing to demonstrate that Host Cell Protein (HCP) contamination is maintained at minimal levels. It is required to comply with strict regulatory standards. The Mammalian HCP ELISA Kits can address the complex and specific HCPs present in diverse mammalian cell lines. Although different mammalian cell lines may vary significantly, the company can provide appropriate solutions for detection. By performing immunoassays with high coverage antibodies over a wide dynamic range, Creative Diagnostics provides biopharmaceutical manufacturers with robust solutions for the detection and quantification of residual HCPs. These advanced analytical tools facilitate pharmaceutical companies in observing regulatory requirements governing biotherapeutic product development, manufacturing, and commercialization processes.

For example, the Mammalian HCP ELISA Kits provided by Creative Diagnostics include the CHO HCP ELISA Kit and the HeLa HCP ELISA Kit. The CHO HCP ELISA Kit can be used for quantitative measurement of residual CHO cell-derived host proteins in biological products. The HeLa HCP ELISA Kit helps determine the presence of host cell protein impurities in products manufactured by expression in HeLa host cells.

"We understand the importance of HCP detection," said a senior scientist at Creative Diagnostics. "Our Mammalian HCP ELISA Kits represent our dedication to providing solutions that solve the complex challenges of biopharmaceutical quality control." For more information about Creative Diagnostics' Mammalian HCP ELISA Kits and other products, please visit /products/mammalian-hcp-elisa-kits .

About Creative Diagnostics

Creative Diagnostics is a leading provider of standardized testing kits and customized technical services for biopharmaceutical and biotech companies, CRO/CDMO, research institutions, and 3rd party testing institutions. The company helps biopharmaceutical companies develop therapeutic proteins, vaccines, antibodies, plasma derivatives, and gene therapies to ensure the safety of biotherapeutics prior to human trials, regulatory approval and commercial release.

