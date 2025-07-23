403
Lulu Exchange And Lulu Money Partner With Argentine Football Association
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) LuLu Exchange, a leading cross-border payments provider in Qatar, UAE, Oman, Bahrain, and Kuwait, and LuLu Money, its flagship remittance app, have announced a partnership with the Argentine Football Association (AFA), signing on as their Regional Fintech Partners.
This sponsorship is part of a larger global agreement through which the various entities under LuLu Financial Holdings, across 10 countries, will become official AFA partners within their respective regions.
In India, LuLu Forex, a leading foreign exchange provider, and LuLu Finserv, the group's microlending and financial services arm, will represent the brand.
Meanwhile, LuLu Money will take on the partnership role in Malaysia, the Philippines, and Singapore.
The partnership, which initially runs through mid-2026, was officially unveiled at an event held in Dubai yesterday in the presence of Argentina's World Cup-winning coach Lionel Scaloni, senior LuLu Financial Holdings leadership, and AFA executives.
The agreement spans a key period in global football, culminating in the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, where the reigning champions will defend their crown.
Over the next 12 months, customers of various LuLuFin entities can look forward to a range of exciting campaigns and fan-centric activations, both digitally and through their 380+ customer engagement centres.
These will include contests and promotions offering exclusive prizes such as match tickets, official AFA merchandise, and even opportunities for meet-and-greet experiences with players.
“For countless fans, the Argentine team represents more than football – it symbolises hope, resilience, and joy,” said Adeeb Ahamed, founder and managing director of LuLu Financial Holdings.“These are the same emotions that shape the everyday journeys of our customers, who use our services to care for their families and build better futures. This partnership is a celebration of that shared spirit.”
Claudio Tapia, president of the AFA, said:“We are delighted to have the LuluFin family as new regional sponsor of the Argentine Football Association for the Middle East, APAC and India. AFA's international expansion continues to grow, incorporating prestigious groups in important territories for our national team. We celebrate this new agreement, which has a strong bond with the Indian community, printing such affection for our team.”
Leandro Petersen, commercial and marketing director of AFA, added:“This new regional sponsorship with LuLu Financial Holdings, through its flagship brands in strategic territories such as India, APAC and the Middle East, marks a new step in the global expansion of the AFA brand. Since we arrived in the Middle East and India, we have seen strong support for the Argentine National Team.”
