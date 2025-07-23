403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
IDEF 2025 takes place in Turkey with various international firms participating
(MENAFN) The 17th edition of the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF 2025) is currently underway in Istanbul, drawing participation from hundreds of international defense and technology companies. The six-day event, which started on Tuesday, features more than 400 firms from 44 different nations.
Companies and organizations from a wide range of countries, including China, South Africa, Azerbaijan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom, are taking part in the fair. National pavilions from countries such as the UAE, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Azerbaijan are showcasing an array of defense, aerospace, and aviation products.
Major global defense players like Lockheed Martin, Airbus, Rolls-Royce, and BAE Systems are also displaying their latest technologies and systems at the exhibition.
Turkey’s top defense manufacturers are prominently featured, including Baykar, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), Aselsan, Havelsan, Roketsan, FNSS, Otokar, and MKE, among many others.
In the land systems section, visitors can explore main battle tanks, armored vehicles, tactical ballistic missiles, electronic warfare systems, guided rockets and missiles, air defense technologies, and unmanned ground platforms.
The aerospace section highlights fixed-wing aircraft, electronic warfare systems, UAVs, aircraft engines, satellite technologies, and air defense equipment.
Meanwhile, the naval segment includes combat ships, support vessels, rotary- and fixed-wing platforms, unmanned surface and underwater vehicles, and command, control, and communication systems.
Companies and organizations from a wide range of countries, including China, South Africa, Azerbaijan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom, are taking part in the fair. National pavilions from countries such as the UAE, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Azerbaijan are showcasing an array of defense, aerospace, and aviation products.
Major global defense players like Lockheed Martin, Airbus, Rolls-Royce, and BAE Systems are also displaying their latest technologies and systems at the exhibition.
Turkey’s top defense manufacturers are prominently featured, including Baykar, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), Aselsan, Havelsan, Roketsan, FNSS, Otokar, and MKE, among many others.
In the land systems section, visitors can explore main battle tanks, armored vehicles, tactical ballistic missiles, electronic warfare systems, guided rockets and missiles, air defense technologies, and unmanned ground platforms.
The aerospace section highlights fixed-wing aircraft, electronic warfare systems, UAVs, aircraft engines, satellite technologies, and air defense equipment.
Meanwhile, the naval segment includes combat ships, support vessels, rotary- and fixed-wing platforms, unmanned surface and underwater vehicles, and command, control, and communication systems.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment