Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
IDEF 2025 takes place in Turkey with various international firms participating

2025-07-23 04:01:05
(MENAFN) The 17th edition of the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF 2025) is currently underway in Istanbul, drawing participation from hundreds of international defense and technology companies. The six-day event, which started on Tuesday, features more than 400 firms from 44 different nations.

Companies and organizations from a wide range of countries, including China, South Africa, Azerbaijan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom, are taking part in the fair. National pavilions from countries such as the UAE, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Azerbaijan are showcasing an array of defense, aerospace, and aviation products.

Major global defense players like Lockheed Martin, Airbus, Rolls-Royce, and BAE Systems are also displaying their latest technologies and systems at the exhibition.

Turkey’s top defense manufacturers are prominently featured, including Baykar, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), Aselsan, Havelsan, Roketsan, FNSS, Otokar, and MKE, among many others.

In the land systems section, visitors can explore main battle tanks, armored vehicles, tactical ballistic missiles, electronic warfare systems, guided rockets and missiles, air defense technologies, and unmanned ground platforms.

The aerospace section highlights fixed-wing aircraft, electronic warfare systems, UAVs, aircraft engines, satellite technologies, and air defense equipment.

Meanwhile, the naval segment includes combat ships, support vessels, rotary- and fixed-wing platforms, unmanned surface and underwater vehicles, and command, control, and communication systems.

