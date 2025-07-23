Awqaf Ministry Receives QR300,000 As Endowment

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The General Directorate of Endowments at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has announced the receipt of a new financial endowment worth QR300,000, generously contributed by a Qatari philanthropist in support of the Al-Birr and Taqwa Endowment Fund.

The donation, managed under the supervision of the Directorate, underscores the growing public awareness and commitment toward sustainable charitable giving through endowments.

In accordance with the donor's condition, the entire revenue generated from this endowment will be allocated to the Al-Birr and Taqwa Fund.

The Directorate will invest the amount through Sharia-compliant channels, ensuring preservation of the original capital while generating steady returns to fund various charitable initiatives supported by the fund.

The process will be governed by high standards of transparency and accountability.

Director of Endowment Funds at the General Directorate of Endowments Jassim Hassan Bouhaza'a welcomed the donation, emphasizing that it contributes significantly to the Directorate's growing portfolio of endowment projects.

“This reflects the donor's deep belief in endowment as a continuous charity that benefits both the donor and society-today and for generations to come,” he said.

He noted that the donor specifically directed the proceeds to the Al-Birr and Taqwa Fund, recognizing its broad impact in supporting diverse humanitarian initiatives.

He also highlighted Qatar's pioneering role in institutional endowments, thanks to a robust framework, advanced infrastructure, progressive legislation, and a dedicated Center for Endowment Affairs.

The Al-Birr and Taqwa Fund is one of six major endowment funds managed by the Directorate.

It focuses on various forms of charitable giving as stipulated by donors, especially in areas that may not fall under conventional endowment categories.

The fund supports humanitarian initiatives, aids individuals in need, and finances charitable projects both locally and internationally, in line with Islamic principles and strategic priorities.

