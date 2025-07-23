Abjad Programme Cultivates Young Minds In Quranic Learning And Islamic Etiquette

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, through its Department of Dawah and Religious Guidance, continues to deliver impactful educational programs as part of its summer Quranic and educational initiative.

Among these is the“Abjad” course, which runs from July 13 to August 13, 2025, in three mosques across the country

The course targets young boys aged 5 to 9 years, aiming to teach them the Arabic alphabet, short chapters from the Holy Quran, essential Islamic etiquette, and daily supplications.

The Abjad program is one of several initiatives offered under the Ministry's broader summer campaign-including“Our Summer, Our Way” and the“Maher with the Quran” program-designed to make productive use of children's free time during the school break

These initiatives combine Quranic instruction with character-building activities in an engaging and age-appropriate manner.

Held in three mosques-Ibrahim Hassan Al-Asmukh Mosque in Al Thumama, Hamad bin Nasser Al-Musnad Mosque in Hazm Al Markhiya, and Saud bin Abdullah Al-Naqdan Mosque in South Muaither-the Abjad program has drawn enthusiastic participation and strong parental support.

At the Hamad bin Nasser Al-Musnad Mosque, Sheikh Mahmoud Abdelmonem Ahmed, the program supervisor, shared that 95 students are enrolled at the center

Classes run four days a week (Sunday to Wednesday) from 8am to 11am

Students are grouped by age and skill level to ensure personalized learning.

Beginner level students cover the first two lessons of the foundational Hijaiyah Lessons book

Intermediate learners progress through six lessons, while advanced students aim to master up to ten lessons.

All participants are taught to read and memorize Surah Al-Fatiha, the last ten surahs from Surah Al-Feel to Surah An-Nas, Ayat Al-Kursi, and the last two verses of Surah Al-Baqarah

Advanced learners continue memorizing up to Surah Az-Zalzalah.

The program doesn't stop at memorization-it also features practical training in ablution (wudu) and prayer, as well as learning daily adhkar (remembrances), including morning and evening supplications

Children are also introduced to core Islamic manners-respect for Allah, the Prophet (PBUH), parents, teachers, the mosque, the Quran, and appropriate etiquette in daily life, such as eating and entering or exiting spaces.

Beyond the classroom, students enjoy a vibrant mix of recreational and educational activities, including physical games, cultural competitions, and entertaining group challenges

The department also organizes educational field trips in coordination with official bodies, giving children a chance to practice skills and enjoy enriching experiences outside the mosque environment.

Parents are kept in the loop with daily updates via WhatsApp, allowing them to monitor their children's progress and remain engaged with the program's objectives

Sheikh Mahmoud encouraged families to enroll their children in such programs, emphasizing their lasting benefits in shaping well-mannered, Quran-loving individuals.