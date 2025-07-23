Disha Patani Calls Herself The 'Luckiest' To Live In The World Of Her Baby Monsters

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Bollywood actress Disha Patani is feeling grateful as she calls herself the 'luckiest' to live in the adorable world of her baby monsters.

The actress shared a heartwarming glimpse into her life with her furry companions on social media. Taking to Instagram, the 'Baaghi 2' actress shared six adorable photos of her "baby monsters," which include her beloved dogs and cats. For the caption, Disha wrote,“It's their world and i live in it my 6 baby monsters!! Thank you for choosing me, i'm the luckiest.”

Reacting to the post, Patani's best friend and actress Mouni Roy commented,“A my babies.” Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote,“Cannot.”

Disha, who is an avid social media user, had yesterday shared a video of herself dancing in the gym. She captioned the post,“Jamming after a while with the stunner.”

Meanwhile, the actress had recently celebrated her 33rd birthday. Disha posted sneak peeks from her birthday celebrations on social media and shared that she felt "blessed and so grateful." The first picture in the post showed her posing with a big smile in front of a table full of birthday cakes. She also posted a video of herself cutting her birthday cake, along with a few solo shots of the sweet treats. The 'Yodha' actress also offered prayers at a temple on her special day.

Professionally, Disha was last seen in the Tamil film“Kanguva,” which was released in November 2024. She is set to make a special appearance in Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming untitled project. Confirming the same, the filmmaker had written on Instagram,“Excited to have the stunning @dishapatani join us for a dazzling cameo specially written for her, opposite @shahidkapoor.”

Although details about Disha Patani's role are still under wraps, reports indicate that she will feature in two songs in the untitled film. This project will mark her first on-screen collaboration with Shahid Kapoor. Triptii Dimri will play the female lead opposite Shahid in the forthcoming flick.