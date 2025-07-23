403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelensky inks law to remove autonomy of country anti-graft institutions
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s Parliament has passed a law that effectively removes the autonomy of the country’s key anti-graft institutions, sparking both public outrage and international concern. The decision has fueled protests across Ukraine and intensified scrutiny from global allies.
On Tuesday, the Verkhovna Rada approved a bill placing the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) under the authority of the executive branch. According to reports, some lawmakers opposing the decision expressed their disapproval by shouting “shame!” during the vote announcement.
Later that same day, President Vladimir Zelensky signed the bill into law. The move followed closely on the heels of a controversial raid by domestic intelligence forces on NABU headquarters, which resulted in the arrest of two investigators. The operation prompted concern from the ambassadors of the Group of Seven nations, who noted they were closely observing the situation.
Anti-corruption groups condemned the developments, suggesting the actions were no coincidence. “This is about silencing NABU and SAPO as they close in on Zelensky’s inner circle,” the NGO Anti-Corruption Action Center stated.
The legislation was initially introduced by members of Zelensky’s own party under the premise of updating the criminal code in light of martial law. However, last-minute changes to the draft introduced provisions that significantly altered the structure and oversight of the country’s anti-corruption bodies.
One lawmaker, MP Anastasia Radina, voiced serious concerns over the implications, warning the reform would “effectively dismantle” anti-graft infrastructure, turning the NABU and SAPO into “purely decorative institutions … completely dependent on the will of the prosecutor-general.”
These agencies were formed in 2015 as part of a reform initiative backed by Western nations, with the goal of creating an independent system of accountability. Support for NABU included funding, equipment, and training from partners such as the US, UK, and EU. Maintaining their independence has been viewed as essential for Ukraine’s ambitions to join the European Union and continue receiving international financial assistance.
On Tuesday, the Verkhovna Rada approved a bill placing the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) under the authority of the executive branch. According to reports, some lawmakers opposing the decision expressed their disapproval by shouting “shame!” during the vote announcement.
Later that same day, President Vladimir Zelensky signed the bill into law. The move followed closely on the heels of a controversial raid by domestic intelligence forces on NABU headquarters, which resulted in the arrest of two investigators. The operation prompted concern from the ambassadors of the Group of Seven nations, who noted they were closely observing the situation.
Anti-corruption groups condemned the developments, suggesting the actions were no coincidence. “This is about silencing NABU and SAPO as they close in on Zelensky’s inner circle,” the NGO Anti-Corruption Action Center stated.
The legislation was initially introduced by members of Zelensky’s own party under the premise of updating the criminal code in light of martial law. However, last-minute changes to the draft introduced provisions that significantly altered the structure and oversight of the country’s anti-corruption bodies.
One lawmaker, MP Anastasia Radina, voiced serious concerns over the implications, warning the reform would “effectively dismantle” anti-graft infrastructure, turning the NABU and SAPO into “purely decorative institutions … completely dependent on the will of the prosecutor-general.”
These agencies were formed in 2015 as part of a reform initiative backed by Western nations, with the goal of creating an independent system of accountability. Support for NABU included funding, equipment, and training from partners such as the US, UK, and EU. Maintaining their independence has been viewed as essential for Ukraine’s ambitions to join the European Union and continue receiving international financial assistance.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment