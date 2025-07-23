Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line Nears Launch As Safety Inspection Underway Services Likely By August 15
Bengaluru: The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) from New Delhi has arrived in Bengaluru and initiated a detailed inspection of the much-anticipated Yellow Line of the Namma Metro, which runs between RV Road and Bommasandra. If the line is deemed safe for operations, commercial services are likely to begin by August 15.
Construction Completed, Awaiting Safety Clearance
The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) completed construction of the 15-kilometre line in June, as scheduled. However, the launch of train services has been delayed by over a month due to multiple factors - including safety audits, inspections, and approval processes by the Central Railway Ministry. The safety inspection, which began on July 22, is ongoing and will continue until July 24.
During the inspection, the CRS will review:
- Track and station infrastructure Track alignment and conditions Railway signaling systems Emergency response protocols Other operational and safety standards
A Major Boost for South-East Bengaluru
The Yellow Line is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion by connecting key business and residential areas, including Electronic City and nearby industrial zones. Once operational, it will serve thousands of daily commuters, offering a convenient and fast travel alternative in the heavily congested southeastern corridor of Bengaluru.
Green Signal Expected Soon
"Steps have been taken to make the Namma Metro Yellow Line available for public use soon. Commercial metro services on this line will begin immediately after the Commissioner of Railway Safety grants final approval," official sources confirmed.
Trial runs, employee training, and minor operational fine-tuning will take place in the days leading up to the launch.
Possible Inauguration by PM Modi
The Yellow Line is being treated as a project of national importance, and reports suggest that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may be invited to inaugurate the line. Efforts are underway by Bengaluru MPs, BMRCL, and the state government to coordinate with the central government and finalise the PM's visit.
The inauguration of this line will mark a major milestone in Bengaluru's public transport evolution, further expanding the city's metro network and easing urban mobility challenges.
