Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Expresses Sympathy Over Military Plane Crash In Dhaka


2025-07-23 03:04:43
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 23 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed on Wednesday Kuwait's sympathy and solidarity with Bangladesh following the crash of a military aircraft in Dhaka, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.
In a statement, the Ministry expressed the sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy of the Kuwaiti government and people to the Bangladeshi people and victims' families, wishing the injured a swift recovery. (end)
ahm


MENAFN23072025000071011013ID1109835353

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search