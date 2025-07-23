403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Expresses Sympathy Over Military Plane Crash In Dhaka
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 23 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed on Wednesday Kuwait's sympathy and solidarity with Bangladesh following the crash of a military aircraft in Dhaka, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.
In a statement, the Ministry expressed the sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy of the Kuwaiti government and people to the Bangladeshi people and victims' families, wishing the injured a swift recovery. (end)
ahm
In a statement, the Ministry expressed the sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy of the Kuwaiti government and people to the Bangladeshi people and victims' families, wishing the injured a swift recovery. (end)
ahm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment