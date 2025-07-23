Samsung Biologics Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|
[Consolidated Earnings, KRW billion]
|
|
Q2'25
|
Q2'24
|
YoY Change
|
Revenue
|
1,289.9
|
1,156.9
|
133.0
|
Operating Profit
|
475.6
|
434.5
|
41.1
|
EBITDA
|
653.8
|
582.6
|
71.2
BUSINESS UPDATES
In April, Samsung Biologics added 180 kL of capacity with Plant 5 to better meet clients' manufacturing needs. The facility, equipped with advanced automation and digital systems, integrates best practices and features from existing plants to ensure consistent operations and the highest quality standards.
The company also broadened its service offering with the launch of research services, Samsung Organoids, which utilizes patient-derived organoids to support drug discovery and development. Samsung Organoids enables precision screening to predict patient-specific drug responses and provides clients with multi-modal insights to effectively support early-stage decision making.
In May, Samsung Biologics announced plans to spin off its wholly-owned subsidiary, Samsung Bioepis. Through the financial and legal separation, the company will focus on strengthening its core capabilities as a pure-play CDMO, enhancing customer satisfaction and proactively responding to the industry's greater demands to ultimately maximize corporate value and sustainable growth potential.
On the sustainability front, the company released its 2025 ESG report in June, outlining progress in areas including enhanced disclosure standards, an accelerated path to net-zero, and TNFD-aligned risk management. As part of its decarbonization efforts, Samsung Biologics achieved a 24% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in 2024 compared to the previous year and increased its renewable energy use to 29% of total electricity consumption. The company also signed an additional solar Power Purchase Agreement to further support its energy transition. Beyond operations, Samsung Biologics is actively engaged in collaborative efforts through the Sustainable Market Initiative to decarbonize healthcare supply chains and promote global environmental responsibility.
About Samsung Biologics
Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940) is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), offering end-to-end integrated services that range from late discovery to commercial manufacturing.
With a combined biomanufacturing capacity of 784 kL across five plants, Samsung Biologics leverages cutting-edge technologies and expertise to advance diverse modalities, including multispecific antibodies, fusion proteins, antibody-drug conjugates, and mRNA therapeutics.
Samsung Biologics operates a global network with facilities and offices in Korea, the U.S., and Japan. Samsung Biologics America supports clients based in the U.S. and Europe, while its Tokyo sales office serves the APAC region.
Samsung Biologics continues to invest in new capabilities to maximize operational and quality excellence, ensuring flexibility and agility for clients. The company is committed to the on-time, in-full delivery of safe, high-quality products, as well as making sustainable business decisions for the betterment of society and global health.
For more information, please visit .
Samsung Biologics Media Contact
Claire Kim, Head of Marketing & Global Communications
[email protected]
SOURCE Samsung BiologicsWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment