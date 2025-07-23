Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump accuses Obama of “trying to lead a coup”

2025-07-23 03:01:21
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has made sweeping accusations against former President Barack Obama, claiming he committed “treason” by orchestrating a conspiracy to interfere with elections and manufacture the Russiagate investigation. Trump also vowed to pursue legal action against officials involved in the alleged plot.

Speaking from the Oval Office on Tuesday, Trump responded to questions about a report released the previous week by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. The report accuses top figures from the Obama administration of “manufactured intelligence” to falsely portray Trump as colluding with Russia during his 2016 campaign.

“This was treason. Barack Hussein Obama is the ringleader. Hillary Clinton was right there with him, and so was Sleepy Joe Biden, and so were the rest of them: [former FBI Director James] Comey, [former DNI Director James] Clapper, the whole group,” Trump stated.

“They tried to rig an election, and they got caught. And then they did rig the election in 2020. And then because I knew I won that election by a lot, I did it a third time, and I won in a landslide,” he added.

The president claimed the recent intelligence findings offered undeniable evidence of wrongdoing. “Gabbard’s report was like proof, irrefutable proof, that Obama was seditious,” Trump said, further alleging that the former president was “trying to lead a coup.” He described the situation as “the biggest scandal in the history of our country.”

According to the report, which contains over 100 declassified documents, intelligence officials under Obama are alleged to have dismissed assessments showing no Russian interference and replaced them with fabricated information. This, the report claims, laid the foundation for the Russiagate investigation, referred to by Gabbard as a “years-long coup” against Trump.

