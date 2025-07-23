Pythia Biosciences And TOMY Digital Biology Announce Strategic Partnership To Accelerate Scrna-Seq Research In Japan

Pythia Biosciences and TOMY Digital Biology partnered to bring the C-DIAM analytics platform for single-cell and multi-omics data to researchers across Japan.

New alliance delivers C-DIAM Multi-Omics Studio, a single-cell sequencing analysis platform, to Japanese labs, boosting biomarker and drug discovery research.

- Tristan Gill, CEO of Pythia BiosciencesSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Pythia Biosciences and TOMY Digital Biology today announced a strategic partnership to bring the C-DIAM Multi-Omics Studio-a cutting-edge analytics platform for single-cell and multi-omics data-to researchers across Japan. This collaboration aims to advance next-generation omics research and empower the Japanese scientific community with intuitive, high-performance data analysis tools.As single-cell and spatial omics technologies become more widely adopted, researchers face increasing challenges in integrating, interpreting and visualizing the massive volumes of complex data they generate. Many existing bioinformatics tools require advanced programming skills, offer limited support for comprehensive end-to-end analytics, or lack the ability to synthesize insights across multiple datasets and omics layers. Few platforms enable users to seamlessly explore public datasets or compare those insights directly with in-house experimental data.The C-DIAM Multi-Omics Studio, developed by Pythia Biosciences, directly addresses these limitations by offering a powerful, user-friendly platform for multi-omics analysis. C-DIAM unifies single-cell, spatial, and other omics data types-including bulk RNA-seq, proteomics, and metabolomics-within an interactive, cloud-based environment. In addition to analyzing users' own data, researchers can also access and explore a curated library of public single-cell datasets that have been rigorously quality-controlled and harmonized, all accessible through an intuitive visual dashboard.Under the partnership, TOMY Digital Biology will serve as the local distributor of the C-DIAM Multi-Omics Studio in Japan, providing local support, training, and implementation services to academic and pharmaceutical researchers. This enables the community to access modern analytics infrastructure without technical barriers-accelerating discoveries in immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and beyond. These modern analytics include but not limited to:- Loading and preprocessing of count matrices, e.g. quality control, batch effect correction, normalization,...- Automated cell type annotation using custom reference sets- Interactive, publication-ready data visualizations- Integrated analysis across single-cell, spatial transcriptomics, bulk RNA-seq, proteomics, and metabolomics data- Customizable target prioritization based on user-defined criteria- Advanced analyses such as cell-cell communication, sub-clustering, trajectory inference, and pseudobulk transformation- Seamless collaboration via shareable links- Compatibility with widely used formats like Seurat and Scanpy objects, facilitating collaboration between computational and experimental researchersThe Japanese single-cell analysis market is experiencing substantial growth, driven by a growing focus on cancer genomics and personalized medicine. Kenjiro Tominaga, CEO of TOMY Digital Biology, expressed trust in the new partnership:“With a shared commitment to empowering Japan's research community, through this partnership, TOMY will provide support and localized scientific expertise, empowering researchers to fully harness the analytical power of the C-DIAM Multi-Omics Studio.”"We are thrilled to partner with TOMY Digital Biology, whose reputation for quality and commitment to scientific excellence aligns closely with our values," said Tristan Gill, CEO of Pythia Biosciences. "Together, we are making it easier for Japan's scientists to access the tools they need to unlock deeper insights and ultimately help more patients."Following this collaboration, Pythia and TOMY plan to co-host a series of webinars, and live demonstrations at major scientific conferences in Japan. These initiatives will provide researchers with hands-on access to the C-DIAM platform and promote best practices for analyzing single-cell and spatial omics data.For more information about the collaboration, please contact Pythia Biosciences at or TOMY Digital Biology at .About Pythia BiosciencesPythia Biosciences was founded with an aim to help scientists tackle the top challenges in multi-omics data analysis by developing cutting-edge software platforms combined with comprehensive bioinformatics services. The company's flagship platform, the C-DIAM Multi-Omics Studio, empowers biomedical researchers to analyze and integrate diverse omics datasets with modern visualizations and interactive analytics, facilitating a bigger picture about biology.About TOMY Digital BiologyFounded in 2001 as a strategic spin-off from TOMY Seiko - a trusted name in precision laboratory equipment with over 60 years of market leadership - TOMY Digital Biology brings deep-rooted expertise and a proven legacy of innovation. TOMY Digital Biology serves as the Japanese distributor for global life science research companies, contributing to the advancement of biological research in Japan by offering a wide range of solutions and services.

