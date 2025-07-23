KPN Delivers A Strong Quarter Full-Year 2025 Outlook Raised
- Continued Group service revenue growth (+3.7% y-on-y), driven by all segments Consumer service revenues increased 1.3% y-on-y Solid commercial momentum in Consumer broadband (+13k) and postpaid (+37k) Business service revenue growth continues at a high level (+5.7% y-on-y), driven by all divisions Adj. EBITDA AL increased +6.4% y-on-y in Q2 2025, of which +1.4% IPR benefit and +1.0% Althio contribution H1 Free Cash Flow at € 309m, progressing according to plan Leading the Dutch fiber market, now covering two-thirds of the Netherlands Full-year 2025 outlook raised to >€ 2,630m adj. EBITDA AL and >€ 940m FCF, reflecting both IPR benefits and solid underlying progress
Program
12:45 CEST: Registration of attendees
13:00 CEST: Webcast
The webcast and documents can be accessed via our website ir.kpn.com
Formal disclosures:
Royal KPN N.V.
Head of IR: Matthijs van Leijenhorst
Inside information: Yes
Topic: Q2 2025 Results
23/07/2025; 7:30h
KPN-N
Attachment
-
KPN Q2 2025 Press release
