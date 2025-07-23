Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


KPN Delivers A Strong Quarter Full-Year 2025 Outlook Raised


2025-07-23 01:45:57
  • Continued Group service revenue growth (+3.7% y-on-y), driven by all segments
  • Consumer service revenues increased 1.3% y-on-y
  • Solid commercial momentum in Consumer broadband (+13k) and postpaid (+37k)
  • Business service revenue growth continues at a high level (+5.7% y-on-y), driven by all divisions
  • Adj. EBITDA AL increased +6.4% y-on-y in Q2 2025, of which +1.4% IPR benefit and +1.0% Althio contribution
  • H1 Free Cash Flow at € 309m, progressing according to plan
  • Leading the Dutch fiber market, now covering two-thirds of the Netherlands
  • Full-year 2025 outlook raised to >€ 2,630m adj. EBITDA AL and >€ 940m FCF, reflecting both IPR benefits and solid underlying progress

Program
12:45 CEST: Registration of attendees
13:00 CEST: Webcast

The webcast and documents can be accessed via our website ir.kpn.com

Formal disclosures:

Royal KPN N.V.
Head of IR: Matthijs van Leijenhorst
Inside information: Yes
Topic: Q2 2025 Results
23/07/2025; 7:30h
KPN-N

Attachment

  • KPN Q2 2025 Press release

