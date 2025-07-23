Henley Passport Index: Which Countries Are Now Visa-Free For Indians?

India has made its biggest leap yet on the Henley Passport Index, climbing eight positions from 85th to 77th place within just six months. The index, which ranks passports based on the number of destinations accessible without a visa, shows India's growing diplomatic clout and mobility strength.

As of 2025, Indian passport holders can travel visa-free to 59 countries, reflecting a significant jump from earlier figures. This progress comes amid a global reshuffling in passport power, with traditional leaders like the United States and United Kingdom witnessing a gradual decline.

Global mobility power shifting: India up, US and UK down

According to Dr. Juerg Steffen, CEO of Henley & Partners, the global landscape of migration and mobility is being reshaped by political and diplomatic realignments.

“Americans are now leading the demand worldwide for alternative residence and citizenship options, with British nationals also among the top five globally. As the US and UK adopt increasingly inward-looking policies, we're witnessing a marked rise in interest from their citizens seeking greater global access and security,” Steffen said.

While India and Saudi Arabia are advancing, the UK has slipped to 6th position, and the US has fallen to 10th, now on the verge of exiting the top 10 list for the first time.

Visa-free access as a symbol of diplomatic reach

Henley & Partners emphasized that passport rankings today represent more than travel ease - they're indicators of a nation's diplomatic strength and international standing.

“Your passport is no longer just a travel document - it's a reflection of your country's diplomatic influence and international relationships. In an era of growing inequality and mounting geopolitical uncertainty, strategic mobility and citizenship planning are more critical than ever,” Steffen added.

Top global performers: Singapore leads, Europe dominates

Singapore maintains its lead as the world's most powerful passport, offering visa-free access to 193 out of 227 destinations. Japan and South Korea follow in second place, with access to 190 destinations. Seven EU countries - Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Finland, Denmark, and Ireland - jointly occupy third place with 189 visa-free entries.

Other top-ranking groups include:

4th place: Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Sweden (188 destinations)

5th place: New Zealand, Switzerland, Greece

8th place: UAE, the only country to break into the top 10 in the past decade

Rising powers: China, Saudi Arabia show strong mobility gains

China has risen steadily from 94th in 2015 to 60th in 2025, signaling its increased global outreach. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, recorded the largest single gain in the latest update, adding four new visa-free destinations - underscoring its growing international engagement.