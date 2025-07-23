Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

XRP Hot Spot: With The Support Of GENIUS Act, IOTA Miner Opens A New Era Of Smart Cloud Mining And Realizes Daily Passive Income


2025-07-23 12:02:08
(MENAFN- Pressat)

At a pivotal moment when the global crypto industry is embracing compliance and sustainability, the GENIUS Act has arrived-bringing policy support and tax incentives to quality projects, and sparking a fresh wave of wealth opportunities.

IOTA Miner stands at the forefront of this movement: an intelligent cloud mining platform designed for mainstream cryptocurrencies like XRP, BTC, and ETH. With no need for mining hardware and zero entry barriers, users can effortlessly enjoy daily payouts-benefiting from a compliant, transparent, green, and efficient source of passive income.

What is IOTA Miner?
IOTA Miner is a smart cloud mining platform serving global users, supporting mainstream cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, and XRP . Without the need to purchase mining hardware or possess technical expertise, users can automatically receive daily on-chain income.

By integrating AI-powered scheduling with eco-friendly computing resources, IOTA Miner enables users to select mining contracts online while the system handles mining, settlement, and income distribution seamlessly-making passive income truly low-threshold and low-risk .

Moreover, IOTA Miner aligns with the industry's shift toward compliance and sustainability, and benefits from the policy incentives of the GENIUS Act , allowing users to mine and earn with greater confidence and peace of mind.

IOTA Miner's advantages:

⚡Register now and enjoy gifts

Sign up for a $15 welcome bonus and a stable income of $0.6 per day.

⚡Legal and compliant, safe mining

The GENIUS Act provides clearer legal boundaries and incentive policies for cloud mining, allowing users to invest more confidently.

⚡Green computing power, low-carbon and environmentally friendly

Using low-power mining machines and intelligent scheduling, it fully responds to the green energy direction advocated by the bill.

⚡Transparent income, daily settlement

After purchasing the contract, the income will be automatically credited to the account every day, and you can withdraw it at any time, which is flexible and convenient.

⚡Shared ecology, global layout

IOTA Miner is building a global node network to allow more users to share the blockchain dividends.

How to start using IOTA Miner

1: Register an account

Visit the official website or download the official app and quickly register using your email.

2: Select a contract

Choose the appropriate cloud mining contract according to your needs.

3: Start mining

The system automatically mines, and the income is credited daily.

4: Withdraw income

Once the income reaches the threshold, it can be withdrawn to a personal wallet.

With AI technology and cutting-edge mining machines, intelligent cloud mining is realized

Contract Plan

funds

Net Profit

Days

LTC – L7 9500 MH/s

$100

$100 + $4

1

BTC – Avalon Miner A15194T

$500

$500 + $30

5

BTC – Bitcoin Miner S21 Hyd

$1,500

$1,500 + $225

12

DOGE – Scrypt ASIC Miners

$4,000

$4,000 + $1,092

21

BTC – WhatsMiner M60S+

$6,000

$6,000 + $2,520

30

BTC/BCH – Avalon Air Box40 ft

$25,000

$25,000 + $14,000

35

(There are more stable income contracts on the platform, please visit the official website: )

No longer just holding coins and waiting-now your assets can work for you every single day!
On-chain opportunities are booming, and only early movers can capture the rewards.

Whether you're a newcomer or a seasoned investor, you can effortlessly start earning stable daily returns while supporting the future of a green, intelligent blockchain .

Join IOTA Miner and take advantage of the GENIUS Act-so your digital assets don't just sit idle, but keep growing in value, day after day!

Take action now!

Official website: /

Contact email: ...

Application download: /xml/index#/app

MENAFN23072025004644010603ID1109834979

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search